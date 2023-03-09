Open in App
Castro Valley, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Family handcuffed outside of East Bay Starbucks awarded $8.25 million

By Tori Gaines,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09K6uK_0lCY5Bnp00

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — A Black woman and her two daughters who were handcuffed by sheriff’s deputies outside of a Castro Valley Starbucks in 2019 have been awarded $8.25 million by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, according to court documents.

Governor Newsom cancels Walgreens ‘multi-million dollar’ contract with California

The family filed suit against Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies Steven Holland and Monica Pope as well as the County of Alameda. The Mar. 1 verdict was unanimous in favor of Aasylei Loggervale and her two daughters.

The Loggervales planned to head into the Castro Valley Starbucks in September of 2019. According to court documents, Loggervale parked her silver Cadillac in a handicapped space and displayed her handicap placard from the rearview mirror.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KRON4 Breaking News

Body cam footage of Castro Valley Sheriff’s deputies Steven Holland and Monica Pope shows that the pair observed the Cadillac for several minutes before running the plates and determining that it was a rental, a court filing states. The deputies then approached the vehicle and informed Loggervale that they were investigating early-morning break-ins in the area.

When the deputies asked Loggervale for her ID, she questioned why she needed to give it to them. At this point, an argument took place between Holland and Loggervale. She instructed one of her daughters to start filming and asked the other to call a relative.

As both of Loggervale’s daughters joined in on the argument, one called 911 while the other started to record video. One of her daughters opened her door to head to the restroom, and the door hit Pope in the leg. At this point, Holland stated that everyone in the car was being detained, according to court documents.

Holland instructed Loggervale to exit the car, and she started the engine, but did not move the car. At this point, Holland grabbed Loggervale’s left arm and struggled with her for a moment before handcuffing her and placing her in a patrol vehicle.

KRON On is streaming now

Within moments, both of Loggervale’s daughters were in handcuffs too. The deputies proceeded with a full search of the vehicle without permission. Lieutenant Anthony DeSousa arrived at the scene, and court documents state he did not instruct a half of the search or to release the Loggervales.

The Loggervales were held for about an hour before being allowed to leave. When the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office conducted an internal investigation of the incident, it determined there was no wrongdoing.

KRON4 reached out to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for comment on the matter, and Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez shared the following statement:

"The community’s trust in my agency is foundational to my mission of maintaining a positive relationship with those we serve. The facts of this case are extremely important to me and our community members, however, I must reserve my comments until the case has been fully adjudicated through the court system." Sheriff Sanchez

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
160 remains and bodies found in Hayward warehouse linked to illegal cremations company
Hayward, CA14 hours ago
6 Bodies, 154 Remains Recovered From Hayward Warehouse: Sheriff
Hayward, CA13 hours ago
Parole denied for San Mateo County rapist
San Bruno, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Noose' found at Kaiser Permanente in Gilroy non-hate related: police
Gilroy, CA16 hours ago
Suspect in Oakland gay men's chorus member's slaying identified
Oakland, CA21 hours ago
Coroner finds 160 remains stored in Hayward warehouse
Hayward, CA14 hours ago
Peet's Coffee warehouse collapses in Oakland, killing employee
Oakland, CA20 hours ago
Man arrested at Stanford Shopping Center, accused of battering bus drivers
Palo Alto, CA10 hours ago
One killed after roof collapses at Peet's Coffee distribution center in Oakland
Oakland, CA23 hours ago
Redwood City man, 89, reported missing
Redwood City, CA14 hours ago
Oakland PD investigates suspicious death of man found underneath car
Oakland, CA20 hours ago
3 Wounded In Drive-By Shooting In Oakland
Oakland, CA13 hours ago
VIDEO: Police protect paramedics in San Francisco UN Plaza
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Oakland Gay Men's Chorus Member Stabbed And Killed In His Own Lake Merritt Apartment Building
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Coffee distribution warehouse roof collapses in Oakland, 1 killed
Oakland, CA1 day ago
San Francisco Settles Suit Involving Jeff Adachi Autopsy Dispute
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
Body taken out of Lake Merritt BART Station: video
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
One stabbed near Yerba Buena HS in San Jose
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Two Gilroy Residents Arrested for Check Fraud and Car Theft
Gilroy, CA1 day ago
Atherton police search for suspect vehicle linked to attempted home burglary
Atherton, CA11 hours ago
Three arrested after random Tenderloin stabbing
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Los Gatos 'Party Mom' allegedly jumped by 5 inmates in jailhouse attack
Los Gatos, CA2 days ago
DA Pamela Price says she'll seek hate crime charges against man claiming insanity defense
Oakland, CA1 day ago
3 suspects sought after Antioch police in connection to February shooting
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Winning Lottery Tickets Worth $2 Million Each Sold in Oakland and San Jose
San Jose, CA18 hours ago
Suspects who rammed multiple police cars in American Canyon Walmart parking lot arrested
American Canyon, CA1 day ago
Noose found hanging outside Kaiser Permanente office
Gilroy, CA3 days ago
Authorities Say San Jose Man is Linked to Two Bombings That Damaged PG&E Transformers
San Jose, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy