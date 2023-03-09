Classical’s favorite father-son duo

Oftentimes, when people say “I knew what I was getting into,” it’s describing a negative. But with Marvin Avery Jr. saying it about his father being his coach, it’s the exact opposite.

The Lynn Classical boys basketball season has come to an end, marking one year of Marvin Jr. (starting point guard) and Marvin Sr. (head coach).

Simply put, when asked about each other’s company all season, the father-son duo couldn’t have spoken more highly of one another.

“The sky’s the limit down the road,” Marvin Sr. said of his son.

He’s certainly right. Despite the Rams falling short of the postseason, Marvin Jr. put on a show most nights, averaging 16 points per game. He was also named a Greater Boston League All-Star.

The highlight-reel finishes and three-point barrages are all well and good, but to his father, Marvin Jr.’s success comes from his mentality.

“It’s his poise – he knows when doubles are coming and he’s been around it,” Marvin Sr. said. “He earned that [and] nothing was given.”

Along with his father’s coaching, Marvin Jr. pointed to the offseason he had heading in.

“I just put in so much,” Marvin Jr. said.

Marvin Sr. used to coach his son during travel basketball, and applauded the growth he’s seen since then. Fast forward all these years later, and the confidence he has in his son continues.

“Look out for a sensational sophomore year,” Marvin Sr., a former champion with Lynn Tech, said.

Not only did the points and rebounds pile up, but Marvin Jr. learned a thing or two from his father.

“He always tells me to have good body language,” Marvin Jr. said. “He’s been around me for a long time.”

Even when he goes “a bit harder on him than most,” Marvin Sr. loves what he does – with or without the polo and clipboard.

“On the court, I’m his coach,” Avery Sr. said. “Off the court, I’m his father.”

