Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

3 LAPD officers in stable condition following shooting in east Los Angeles; suspect dead

By Josh DuBoseMary Beth McDadeSamantha CorteseCarlos SaucedoTravis Schlepp,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEuO4_0lCY3vB900

Three police officers were hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday evening after they were shot by a suspect during an investigation in Lincoln Heights. The suspect was found dead several hours later, police said.

The shooting took place some time after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and North Broadway in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Video from Sky5 showed a large perimeter set up around the scene for what appeared to be a barricaded suspect.

A police source later confirmed to KTLA that officers had been in the area as part of a felony investigation of a parolee at large. They observed the suspect walking down the alley, and then go into a residence.

Police then set up a perimeter and a police K-9 unit was called to the scene.

The suspect was located in a small room in the bottom of the main house. Officers called out to the suspect, but he refused to surrender. Eventually, tear gas was deployed and gunshots were fired, at which point the three officers were wounded.

The suspect went back into the home where he remained as additional police and SWAT teams arrived to the scene.

Around 8:10 p.m., SWAT officers could be seen approaching a home. At one point, an elderly man and a child were escorted out of the home.

An LAPD robot was visible in an alleyway behind the house and eventually made entry. Around 8:45 p.m., another round of tear gas appeared to be deployed where the man was holed up.

SWAT officers made entry shortly after, and it did not appear that the suspect was an active threat.

Right around 9:30 p.m., officials with LAPD confirmed that the suspect was dead.

  • An LAPD SWAT team moves in on the location of a suspect who engaged in a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjsQk_0lCY3vB900
    Tear gas streams from a home in Lincoln Heights where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUdmv_0lCY3vB900
    An LAPD robot sits in an alleyway next to a home where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPwPt_0lCY3vB900
    A SWAT vehicle blocks an alley in Lincoln Heights following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore confirmed that all officers are in stable condition.

The officers suffered various injuries, including one officer who was shot in the abdomen, another who was shot in the arm and the third who was hit in the leg and midsection.

Police later confirmed that all three officers were K-9 unit officers. None of the officers’ dog partners were hurt.

Officials, including Mayor Karen Bass, updated the public outside County USC Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Man accused of fatally stabbing high school student in L.A. taken into custody
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
4 Men Shot And Wounded In South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LAPD officer found liable for protester's injury in $375,000 verdict
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman arrested after shooting firearm during confrontation in downtown Bakersfield: BPD
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Image shows man suspected in ‘numerous’ burglaries, thefts in Oildale, Rosedale areas: KCSO
Oildale, CA4 days ago
Suspect on the run after stabbing, killing 17-year-old outside California restaurant: police
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN1 day ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA3 days ago
2 dead in fatal double-vehicle collision on Hwy 99
Bakersfield, CA6 days ago
Coroner releases identification of man shot, killed in Rosamond
Rosamond, CA2 days ago
Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 9, 2023
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
4 dogs fatally maul man working at California home
Jurupa Valley, CA2 days ago
Woman arrested at Aberdeen Middle School for allegedly trespassing, assaulting student
Aberdeen, MD3 days ago
Alleged gang member pleads not guilty in Goshen family massacre
Goshen, CA17 days ago
Infant rescued from suspected human trafficker in Southern California
San Clemente, CA2 days ago
Evacuation order issued for Kernville, Riverkern, Tillie Creek, Wofford Heights areas: Kern County FD
Bakersfield, CA22 hours ago
Dog famed for living with coyotes in Nevada desert has emotional reunion with family
Las Vegas, NV24 days ago
Three men arrested in El Monte for allegedly possessing one million fentanyl pills
El Monte, CA1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA14 hours ago
3 Los Angeles police officers were shot in a confrontation with a suspect, who has died, LAPD says
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Hwy 58 in Cal City
California City, CA3 days ago
Body found in Colorado in 1970 identified as Modesto man
Modesto, CA3 days ago
Utah man robs bank of $1 in attempt to go to federal prison
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Man unsuccessfully attempts to outrun CHP and Santa Barbara Sheriff deputies in Orcutt
Orcutt, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy