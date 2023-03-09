Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Hawks edge Wizards 122-120 despite Porzingis’ 43 points

By NOAH TRISTER,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSSfS_0lCY3uIQ00
1 of 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — De’Andre Hunter’s three-point play with 1:07 remaining put Atlanta ahead to stay, and the Hawks held off the Washington Wizards 122-120 on Wednesday night despite a career-high 43 points by Kristaps Porzingis.

The teams will finish the two-game set in Washington on Friday night.

After Hunter put the Hawks up 117-114, Bradley Beal made just one of two free throws with 52.7 seconds left for Washington. Beal then stole the ball from Trae Young but couldn’t convert on the break, and Hunter’s two free throws pushed the lead to four.

Then Beal was called for traveling, one of several mistakes he made in the fourth quarter as the focus of the offense shifted toward him and away from Porzingis.

Porzingis made all five of his shot attempts in the fourth — including four 3-pointers — but his last-second 3 only cut the final deficit to two. He finished 17 of 22 from the field, 7 of 10 beyond the arc.

Young led Atlanta with 28 points and 10 assists. He shot 11 of 14 from the field.

Beal finished with 24 points on 8-of-19 shooting — he was 1 of 6 in the final quarter — and Kyle Kuzma had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards.

Atlanta remained in sole possession of eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Washington had a chance to tie the Hawks with a win — and if Atlanta had lost, Toronto would have had a chance to take over the No. 8 spot later Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Hawks trailed by as many as 15 points, but after a 14-0 run spanning the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth, they were up 100-94. Washington responded with 11 straight points of its own, and it was tight the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta had seven players score in double figures. Dejounte Murray had 17 points and Hunter added 15.

Wizards: Washington had 19 turnovers to Atlanta’s 11. ... Monte Morris (back) returned for the Wizards but did not start. He scored five points in 16:29.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Hawks top Wizards 114-107 to sweep 2-game set at Washington
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma’s eye-opening Bradley Beal comments after collapse vs. Hawks
Washington, DC2 days ago
Democratic Georgia state Rep. Tish Naghise dies at age 59
Fayetteville, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN22 hours ago
Tuesday storm could possibly be the defining one of this winter
Boston, MA1 day ago
Ryan Poles Panic Trade For DJ Moore Will Cost Him His Job
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Wife sues over meteorologist's death in NC helicopter crash
Charlotte, NC20 hours ago
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 3/11/2023
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Nets Land Wizards’ Bradley Beal In Bold Trade Scenario
Washington, DC4 hours ago
D’Angelo Russell Leads Lakers To Victory Over Raptors In Return
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. drops hilarious reaction to CJ McCollum’s late-game takeover vs. Mavs
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Jalen Brunson's Official Status for Clippers vs Knicks Revealed
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Doncic and Dallas visit Morant and the Grizzlies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Oubre, Rozier help Hornets deal Pistons 10th straight loss
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Texas executes inmate for killing 4 during drug robbery
Huntsville, TX2 days ago
Killing of Maryland high schooler solved 52 years later
Millersville, MD21 hours ago
Winter storm shuts down interstates, blamed in fatal wreck
Bismarck, ND1 hour ago
Lightning host the Blackhawks after Point’s 2-goal game
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Bottomland flooding east of Phoenix due to heavy snowmelt
Phoenix, AZ1 hour ago
Bud Grant, stoic Hall of Fame coach who took Minnesota Vikings to 4 Super Bowls, dies at 95, team announces
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy