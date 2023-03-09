Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
3 LAPD officers in stable condition following shooting in east Los Angeles; suspect dead

By Mary Beth McDadeCarlos SaucedoSamantha CorteseJosh DuBoseTravis Schlepp,

2 days ago

Three police officers were hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday evening after they were shot by a suspect during an investigation in Lincoln Heights. The suspect was found dead several hours later, police said.

The shooting took place some time after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and North Broadway in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Video from Sky5 showed a large perimeter set up around the scene for what appeared to be a barricaded suspect.

A police source later confirmed to KTLA that officers had been in the area as part of a felony investigation of a parolee at large. They observed the suspect walking down the alley, and then go into a residence.

Police then set up a perimeter and a police K-9 unit was called to the scene.

The suspect was located in a small room in the bottom of the main house. Officers called out to the suspect, but he refused to surrender. Eventually, tear gas was deployed and gunshots were fired, at which point the three officers were wounded.

The suspect went back into the home where he remained as additional police and SWAT teams arrived to the scene.

Around 8:10 p.m., SWAT officers could be seen approaching a home. At one point, an elderly man and a child were escorted out of the home.

An LAPD robot was visible in an alleyway behind the house and eventually made entry. Around 8:45 p.m., another round of tear gas appeared to be deployed where the man was holed up.

SWAT officers made entry shortly after, and it did not appear that the suspect was an active threat.

Right around 9:30 p.m., officials with LAPD confirmed that the suspect was dead.

  • An LAPD SWAT team moves in on the location of a suspect who engaged in a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
    Tear gas streams from a home in Lincoln Heights where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
    An LAPD robot sits in an alleyway next to a home where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
    A SWAT vehicle blocks an alley in Lincoln Heights following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore confirmed that all officers are in stable condition.

The officers suffered various injuries, including one officer who was shot in the abdomen, another who was shot in the arm and the third who was hit in the leg and midsection.

Police later confirmed that all three officers were K-9 unit officers. None of the officers’ dog partners were hurt.

Officials, including Mayor Karen Bass, updated the public outside County USC Medical Center.

