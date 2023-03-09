With offense struggling, FGCU women use defense to advance to ASUN title game

On a night when the FGCU women’s basketball team struggled to get its offense going in its ASUN Tournament semifinal against Austin Peay, the top-seeded Eagles’ leaned on their defense.

And that defense delivered, holding the fourth-seeded Governors to just 27% shooting from the field and forcing 20 turnovers in a 51-34 victory to advance to Saturday’s ASUN championship.

FGCU (31-3) will host No. 2 seed Liberty (24-7), which defeated Lipscomb 84-56 in Wednesday’s other conference semifinal.

The Eagles have now reached the ASUN title game in all 12 of their conference tournament appearances. FGCU has won eight outright ASUN championships and was declared a co-champion along with Liberty in 2020 when the final game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FGCU coach Karl Smesko said he knew the Eagles would be in for a battle against Austin Peay (17-12), one of the ASUN’s best defensive teams. In their lone regular-season meeting, the Governors dropped a hard-fought 55-42 decision to FGCU at Alico Arena on Feb. 18.

“I definitely expected two really good defenses to be tough to score on,” Smesko said. “I didn’t know if I thought it would be this low scoring. But however the game plays out, you just have to keep competing.”

Austin Peay held the Eagles to just 23% shooting from the field in the first quarter, grabbing an 11-8 lead. The deficit could have been greater, except the Governors missed a handful of open looks at the basket.

FGCU faced some additional adversity, losing starting graduate guard Sophia Stiles, who appeared to suffer a head injury about midway through the quarter after colliding with a pair of Austin Peay players. The Eagles also saw another starter in redshirt junior guard Alyza Winston pick up her third foul and head to the bench.

With the game tied at 19 with 2:21 left before halftime, FGCU got a late boost keyed by five straight points by graduate guard Sha Carter and managed to take a 26-21 lead into the break.

“I thought it was really important to finish the half strong because both teams were going back and forth being physical and it was tough to get a shot,” Smesko said. “We went into halftime feeling like if we got off to a good start in the second half we could take control of the game a little bit. It was a struggle but we did it.”

FGCU did just that upping its advantage to 31-21 on a bucket by Carter and a 3-pointer by fifth-year senior guard Tishara Morehouse. From there, the Eagles' defense took over, holding the Governors to just 13 second-half points.

Morehouse finished with a team-high 14 points to go along with three assists and three steals. Carter added 12 points and nine rebounds.

“This was a really good test for us, to push through some adversity,” Carter said. “This was a wake-up call, a way for us to band together so we’re ready to go on Saturday.”

Carter, who is in her first season at FGCU after leaving Walsh University in Canton, Ohio as the program’s all-time leading scorer, said she’s excited about the prospect of fulfilling the team’s goal of winning an ASUN championship and getting into the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s always nerve-wracking a little bit; these are the big games, a lot of pressure,” she said. “But these are the moments you live for, these are the moments that everybody works so hard in the preseason for. We go through all the ups and down of the season for this moment right here.”

The 51 points were the fewest FGCU scored in a win since 2015, when the Eagles won 50-41 at Providence. FGCU, which entered Wednesday averaging nearly 12 3-pointers per game, connecting on just 5-of-27 shots from long distance.

"We were able just to score enough," Smesko said.

And in March, that's all that matters.

