Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Warrant: Man held woman captive; raped, tortured her

By Justin Dennis,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2PB8_0lCY1J0T00

[Content warning: This article deals with the topic of sexual assault.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A warrant is out for a Cleveland man accused of holding a woman captive for nearly a week while beating, raping and torturing her.

Frank C. Mosier, 36, was charged Monday with a felony count of rape in Cleveland Municipal Court .

‘She can’t walk, she can’t talk’: Baby, mom recovering after head-on crash

He allegedly held his victim against her will between Feb. 26 and March 3. In that time, Mosier sexually assaulted the woman, punched and kicked her repeatedly and burned various parts of her body, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team .

A warrant was issued for Mosier on Monday, March 6. He’s not currently in the county jail. No further municipal court dates have been set in the case.

Frank C. Mosier (2021 file photo/Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjFQ5_0lCY1J0T00
Frank Mosier (2017 file photo)

Cuyahoga County court records show Mosier has had numerous criminal charges and convictions over the years, including a charge for a 2016 murder that was ultimately dismissed two years later.

Mosier was accused of killing a 22-year-old man along East 53rd Street during a robbery in April 2016. He reportedly fled to Tennessee, where he was apprehended by authorities there in 2017, FOX 8 News reported . But the charge was dismissed in 2018, court records show.

Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes

In 2018, Mosier was sentenced to a total of two years in prison, with a consecutive two years of supervision, in three other cases. More than one year of that sentence was credited for the time he spent in jail.

His guilty pleas in those cases included aggravated robbery, felonious assault and aggravated theft. One case included a kidnapping charge that was dropped.

After release, he went back to prison on a probation violation in 2017. But he’s no longer listed as a state inmate, prison records show.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Pure torture for that baby’: Infant hospitalized, parents arrested in Sandusky
Sandusky, OH19 hours ago
Lorain woman gets prison for helping boyfriend rape girls in 2020
Lorain, OH1 day ago
U.S. Marshals: Akron murder suspect arrested in Mexico
Akron, OH23 hours ago
Stark sheriff: Woman arrested after drugs, methamphetamine found in Canton home
Canton, OH16 hours ago
Lorain woman sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for complicity to rape
Lorain, OH1 day ago
Canton drug bust turns up 1 lb. of suspected meth, guns
Canton, OH18 hours ago
No one booked into East Cleveland Jail for past 3 days, law director says
East Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Woman wanted for fatal shooting of Akron man arrested in Mexico
Akron, OH1 day ago
Man accused of killing Cleveland funeral home VP Daniel Ripepi in car crash found guilty of vehicular homicide
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
11 more officers face misconduct charges in troubled Ohio police department
East Cleveland, OH1 day ago
52-year-old man escapes after being kidnapped and shot at by suspects, Cleveland police say
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Akron police searching for 4 masked suspects who carjacked and robbed man at gunpoint
Akron, OH15 hours ago
Ohio man charged with attacking 5 officers on Jan. 6
Wellington, OH17 hours ago
US Marshals: Woman wanted for Jan. 2022 Akron murder arrested in Mexico
Akron, OH19 hours ago
Canton police: Man found fatally shot in vehicle
Canton, OH22 hours ago
Third suspect charged in Ohio fatal arson goes before judge
Warren, OH2 days ago
48-year-old man charged with murder in connection to death of Akron man
Akron, OH15 hours ago
Streetsboro police release screenshot of sextortion suspect
Streetsboro, OH2 days ago
Bedford man found guilty for death of A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home director
Bedford, OH1 day ago
Told to leave for closing time, man knocks female bartender unconscious with chair, police say
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Three Bodies, Two Cities, One Mystery Featured
Akron, OH1 day ago
Woman arrested after shooting 26-year-old man in Cleveland, police say
Cleveland, OH22 hours ago
11 East Cleveland police officers indicted on civil rights violations after video captures shocking brutality
East Cleveland, OH2 days ago
2 arrested for 2021 murder of 20-year-old who was driving in Akron
Akron, OH2 days ago
FBI Cleveland: Beware of these dangers when traveling this spring break
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Jury trial to begin for 78-year-old man accused of killing 2 Tallmadge women in the 1970s
Tallmadge, OH3 days ago
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Akron, OH1 day ago
Act aims to combat sextortion following Ohio teen’s death
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Man forces open Cleveland business’ garage door, steals gaming system, police say
Cleveland, OH23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy