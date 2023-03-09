Ball State women's basketball dominates Akron 92-68 in MAC tournament 1st round

CLEVELAND, Ohio — "We didn't want to survive and advance. We wanted to dominate."

Head coach Brady Sallee said Ball State women's basketball entered Wednesday's first round of the Mid-American Conference tournament with that mindset, and No. 3 BSU backed it up with a 92-68 blowout victory against No. 6 Akron.

Ball State (25-7) plays No. 2 Bowling Green (27-5), which won 70-36 over No. 7 Eastern Michigan, in the semifinals on Friday at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Five Cardinals scored in double figures en route to tying their MAC-play high in points. The team was extremely efficient, tallying 22 assists to just five turnovers while shooting 54.1% from the field, and rebounded from an early 17-8 deficit to lead by double-digits for most of the second half.

"Excited about the way we played today," Sallee said. "I always say the first one's the most difficult. You've got to get that one out of the way. You've got to get comfortable on the floor ... Happy to be here again until Friday."

Sophomore Alex Richard was the X-factor, notching a career-high 19 points in just nine minutes as a reserve.

The Avon native was typically the first big off the bench for much of the season before senior Annie Rauch's improved play a couple weeks ago earned her more minutes in replacement for starting sophomore Marie Kiefer.

Richard's points per game averaged fell from 8.4 at the start of conference play to 5.8 after back-to-back scoreless outings against No. 1 Toledo and No. 2 Bowling Green in late February, in which she played just 2 minutes in each.

Still, she maintained her flare for post-game celebrations and bounced back with an eight-point outing in the regular-season finale at Miami (Ohio). On her best days, her physicality and rebounding give Ball State a decisive advantage over other backup bigs, and Richard said she never lost sight of the impact she can have when given an opportunity.

"Honestly (it was) not hard," Richard said of dealing with decreased playing time. "Just knowing that other people have stepped up before me. We're a team, so it's never a point in time where I've hung my head or anything like that.

"I think that (Sallee's) great at subbing. He knows what to do, so I just kind of put it in his hands."

Redshirt senior Anna Clephane, however, got the offense going following its slow start. The Zips made five of their first six shots before she scored five quick points to stop the bleeding, a much-needed effort that allowed her teammates to settle in and not let the pressure of trailing early to spiral.

Clephane finished with a team-high 20 points in addition to four rebounds and five assists. Her unwavering aggressiveness forced Akron's zone defense, which gave BSU fits in the team's last meeting, to shift its attention to her, creating 3-point opportunities for sharpshooter Thelma Dis Agustsdottir (16 points, four triples).

Getting Ball State's two top-scorers going early was a point of emphasis. Sallee said he altered the pair's on-court placement for this matchup, and the duo thrived as a result.

"For the first time all year, we used Anna on the nail in our offense and we kept Thelma on the perimeter," Sallee said. "I think that not only it opened some stuff up for her, but it made them spread out, which allowed us to attack them the way we did."

Sophomore Ally Becki was also tremendous with eight points and as many assists while totaling zero turnovers. She briefly left the court after getting hit late in the contest, but Sallee said she's fine.

BSU now turns it focus to the Falcons, who topped the visiting Cardinals 81-76 (OT) on March 1 after losing at Ball State in the MAC-opener.

The second meeting was a back-and-forth thriller, and Sallee's group would've won in regulation had it not gone 11-for-25 at the free throw line. The team knows it's capable of playing better and winning the rubber match.

Both previous bouts were close, and BSU expects nothing less than a premiere battle between the MAC's top-2 offenses.

"It's going to be a completely different game. Akron played zone, and Bowling Green is gonna press you as soon as you get off the bus," Sallee said. "We just played them a couple days ago. They know what we do. We know what they do. They've got really good players. We've got really good players. It's everything that this conference tournament should be. All four of the top seeds advance.

"I think it's exciting for our league to have these two matchups coming on Friday and the potential of what a championship game can be with the four teams left. It's going to be tremendous. It's everything, and you better leave it on the floor on Friday, and I think both teams understand that."

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.