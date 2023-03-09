Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

‘Let’s get back to normal’: Beloved business reopens for the season

By Stan Boney,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLfLI_0lCY01AR00

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — On Wednesday, First News reporter/anchor Stan Boney saw two indicators that daily life in East Palestine is returning to normal: He says he was the only reporter in town, and the hot dog/ice cream shop has reopened for the season.

For the first time this year — and a week earlier than usual — the open sign was lit at Dogs On The Run, Don Elzer’s hot dog/ice cream shop in downtown East Palestine.

Jeep Invasion: Event to rekindle business in East Palestine

“We’ve got a couple hundred extra people in town,” Elzer says. “This piece of property is very visible, and I just think from a standpoint of, ‘Let’s get back to normal,’ opening up was the right thing.”

Employee Courtney Stewart went through the process behind making a “campfire dog,” which includes barbecue sauce and bacon.

Then, it was on to the ice cream.

“The cotton candy that Perry’s does — it’s one of our kids’ favorites. The [kids] that come from softball teams or basketball teams, they always love this one,” Stewart says.

“A lot of kids, when they come here, they always get their picture take on Him,” employee Haley Falcone says.

“Him” refers to the bulldog — East Palestine’s mascot — that sits out front and to which Falcone was brightening up with new paint.

She, too, hopes opening up means a return to normal.

“I miss seeing the kids. I miss see my usuals,” Falcone says. “It’ll be nice to open up and hopefully see the same faces and newer faces, too.”

“I can’t tell you how many people I went to that said, ‘Oh, finally, I can get back to my routine,'” Elzer says.

Elzer’s routine since the derailment has included being interviewed 30 times.

“Anybody from Germany, Israel, Cleveland, Pittsburgh — a lot. It’s been all over. The New York Times has been here several times,” Elzer says.

The sound of hot dogs being wrapped has replaced conversations surrounding derailment and controlled release — and Elzer is fine with that.

“As a matter of fact, we were joking this morning that we’re going to have conversations not about the train,” Elzer says.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
GM grant helps fund Dave Grohl Alley dance floor
Warren, OH23 hours ago
Funds will create trail connecting YSU and Wick Park
Youngstown, OH14 hours ago
Local center’s classes teach seniors techniques to ‘standing tall’
Warren, OH16 hours ago
Renovation plans moving along for staple New Wilmington restaurant
New Wilmington, PA1 day ago
Warren bridge closed for inspection
Warren, OH1 day ago
Anderson Coach driver celebrates 30 years traveling the U.S.
Greenville, PA1 day ago
WFMJ sports reporter/anchor to leave station
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Daylight Saving Time: How ‘springing forward’ can impact driving
Youngstown, OH22 hours ago
Illegal junkyard upsetting Youngstown neighborhood
Youngstown, OH12 hours ago
Increase in sun’s energy will affect snowfall totals tomorrow
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Pancakes are back and in-person in Boardman
Boardman, OH18 hours ago
Ohio first responder calls decision to do 'controlled release' of 5 tank cars instead of 1 'jaw-dropping'
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Warren mission in need of ham, toy donations for annual community meal
Warren, OH21 hours ago
Cable line falls on car, closing busy Youngstown intersection
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
One Man Injured, Horse Put Down In Buggy Accident
New Wilmington, PA1 day ago
‘Jeep Invasion’ event to foster business in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
SEE IT: East Palestine resident posts photos of residue on walls, says house 'reeks' of chemical smells
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Naming contest held for newborn gorilla born at Pittsburgh Zoo on Valentine’s Day
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Lead paint removal program has begun: Do you qualify?
Youngstown, OH12 hours ago
Youngstown woman creates safe space for grieving women
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Protest planned against Norfolk Southern’s local cleanup efforts
Lisbon, OH13 hours ago
Snow coming into the area Friday
Erie, PA1 day ago
Austintown Fire Department auctions off fire truck
Austintown, OH1 day ago
Friends, family searching for answers on missing Greenville teen
Greenville, PA2 days ago
Local chocolate shop is hiring
Sharon, PA3 days ago
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH22 hours ago
Police, medics respond to Shadyside ice cream shop where male got stuck after breaking in
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Local rescue mission building gets new roof
Youngstown, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy