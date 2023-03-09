Open in App
Hanover County, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Married Hanover couple arrested on multiple sex crimes

By Alexis Bellamy,

2 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A married couple in Hanover County have been arrested for suspected sex trafficking following an investigation that started in January.

Tara Rhiannon Inman, 45, and James Louron Inman, 49, are facing a multitude of charges such as sex trafficking, prostitution and child neglect.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a tip from an informant about a suspected sex trafficking and prostitution operation happening at the Inman’s home on Tall Oakes Lane. An official investigation kicked off in January.

While executing the search warrant of the home, officers found “many incriminating items” in the home. According to a copy of the search warrant obtained by 8News, those items included bags containing white rock or powder substances, several glass pipes and ammunition.

Inmate dies while being admitted to Dinwiddie hospital, Virginia State Police investigating

Reber Dunkel, a neighbor who lives directly behind the Inman home, told 8News he couldn’t believe something like this was happening right next door.

“It’s just very surprising because it seems like a sedate community,” Dunkel said. “Everyone has been friendly and after living in Hanover for almost 20 years before, it’s just very surprising.”

James Inman has been charged with two counts of maintaining a bawdy place, commercial sex trafficking, possession of Schedule I or II narcotics and two counts of child neglect, according to police.

Tara Inman has been charged with three counts of prostitution, three counts of maintaining a bawdy place, commercial sex trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of child neglect.

Commonwealth’s Attorney says law ‘does not support’ charging 6-year-old who shot teacher

“I don’t know that we’ve been seeing any more issues than anyone else throughout the county, ” Lieutenant James Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office “Sexual exploitation is tied into sex trafficking and prostitution is tied into that, so we’re going to be very thorough when we receive information such as this.”

Tara Inman was released on a secured bond, and James Inman is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.

Anyone with further information about these cases is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

