Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Disappointing News About Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcPX9_0lCXydto00

Kevin Durant was ruled out for Wednesday’s game after slipping during pre-game warmups.

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Arizona.

13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant was set to play in his first home game as a member of the Suns.

However, right before the game, he was ruled out after slipping on the floor during pregame warmups.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: " Suns’ Kevin Durant is out tonight vs. Thunder due to a left ankle injury. Durant slipped on court in pregame workouts."

Durant is 3-0 in his first three games with the Suns and is averaging an outstanding 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest during that span.

He's also shooting 69.0% from the field and 53.8% from the three-point range.

Duane Rankin of azcentral provided more details on what happened.

Rankin: "OK. Been working on Kevin Durant ankle story. Abbreviated version. He went to drive baseline during his pregame workout and twisted his left ankle. Fell down. Got up a little slow, but continued pregame work. Didn't seem limited. He hasn't made his way to the bench. #Suns "

Before the Suns, Durant had stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Seattle SuperSonics.

He is one of the greatest players of all-time and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Adding Durant to the Suns makes them arguably the most talented roster in the entire NBA.

His full averages on the season are 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest in 42 games.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
New report reveals how much time Kevin Durant will miss with ankle injury
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Make Massive Announcement About Ja Morant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Lakers News: ESPN Insider Accuses LeBron James Of Using Performance Enhancers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA29 days ago
Fat Joe Calls Out Ja Morant's Father Amid Gun & Assault Controversies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Video: Kevin Durant Slipping On The Floor That Caused Potentially Season-Ending Injury
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers Center Out For Remainder Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Clippers Paul George Predicts Luka "Could Probably Catch Bron" With A Huge But
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
Ja Morant calls Memphis Grizzlies after win vs Golden State Warriors. Here's what he said.
Memphis, TN1 day ago
WATCH: Ugly Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident in Warriors’ dismaying loss vs. Thunder goes viral
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
What If The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This 3x 6th Man of The Year?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Rumors: Insider Details Strained Relationship Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Steve Kerr Admits Mistake After Warriors Loss To Grizzlies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Greg Oden drops heartbreaking admission on failed Blazers stint
Portland, OR2 days ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Report: Kevin Durant could miss rest of regular season with ankle sprain
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
NBA Admits Crucial Mistake in Recent Warriors Loss
Oklahoma City, OK15 hours ago
Meet Los Angeles Lakers SG Austin Reaves’ Girlfriend, Jenna Barber
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Draymond Green Takes Another Shot at Dillon Brooks After Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
What happens next with Ja Morant, the NBA's investigation and the Memphis Grizzlies?
Memphis, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy