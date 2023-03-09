Disappointing News About Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant was ruled out for Wednesday’s game after slipping during pre-game warmups.

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Arizona.

13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant was set to play in his first home game as a member of the Suns.

However, right before the game, he was ruled out after slipping on the floor during pregame warmups.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: " Suns’ Kevin Durant is out tonight vs. Thunder due to a left ankle injury. Durant slipped on court in pregame workouts."

Durant is 3-0 in his first three games with the Suns and is averaging an outstanding 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest during that span.

He's also shooting 69.0% from the field and 53.8% from the three-point range.

Duane Rankin of azcentral provided more details on what happened.

Rankin: "OK. Been working on Kevin Durant ankle story. Abbreviated version. He went to drive baseline during his pregame workout and twisted his left ankle. Fell down. Got up a little slow, but continued pregame work. Didn't seem limited. He hasn't made his way to the bench. #Suns "

Before the Suns, Durant had stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Seattle SuperSonics.

He is one of the greatest players of all-time and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Adding Durant to the Suns makes them arguably the most talented roster in the entire NBA.

His full averages on the season are 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest in 42 games.