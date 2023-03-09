BCC, Harper Creek both advance, will play in district championship game

Wednesday night was supposed to be merely a prelim to a would-be third meeting between Lakeview and Battle Creek Central in the district finals.

Harper Creek didn't get the memo.

Turns out, Friday night's Division 1 district championship game at the Fieldhouse will be an all-city affair, just not the two city teams most expected.

Harper Creek upset Lakeview, 45-44, after a frenzied final :20 seconds in the district semifinal that opened the night's boys basketball tournament activities on Wednesday.

Battle Creek Central then took care of business with a workman-like 62-47 win over Gull Lake in the nightcap.

That sets up a 7 p.m. Friday night district title game between city rivals BCC and Harper Creek at the BCC Fieldhouse.

And that will be the talk of the town at the end of the week. But the buzz on Wednesday was how Harper Creek came up with an unlikely win over Lakeview. Especially, since an under-.500 Beavers squad lost to top-seeded Lakeview on the same floor in December during the Chuck Turner Classic.

"That one felt good tonight. Wins in the postseason are just more special," Harper Creek coach Matt Bowling said. "Playing them a second time in a season helped with our game plan. Losing to them earlier, gave us some incentive and made us hungry."

Trailing the entire contest, Lakeview took its first lead of the game with just :20 remaining on a driving bucket by senior Jashaun Boggerty.

Harper Creek came back down the floor and got a shot up, that was off, but Beaver senior Marcus Ransom jumped over everyone to go way above the rim to tap in the rebound for a 45-44 lead with :09 remaining. After a timeout, Lakeview set up a play with :04 remaining, but could not knock down a shot.

"We just wanted to win. Wanted to do anything we had to do to get the win," Ransom said. "I was willing to do anything for this team. That last play, that's my all. I just wanted to go after it and get it done for the team. We didn't want our season to end tonight."

The need for last-second heroics came as a bit of a surprise after Harper Creek was rolling early. The Beavers scored the first nine points of the game and led 18-2 after a 3-pointer by KeyShaun Matthews with 1:25 remaining in the first quarter.

By halftime, with Matthews scoring 20 first-half points, Harper Creek was still up big, 33-19.

Lakeview closed the game with a big third quarter, outscoring the Beavers, 13-5, in the period and trailed just 38-32 heading into the fourth. Lakeview was within a basket early in the final period after a 3-pointer by LeBron Campbell cut the lead to 38-35 with 7:00 left in regulation. Although, the Spartans would come all the way back with Boggerty scoring a team-high 26 points, the hole proved to be too much to overcome.

It was the second upset win of the week for Harper Creek. In the first round on Monday, the Beavers beat a Coldwater team that had defeated Harper Creek twice in the regular season. Earning one of the top seeds, Lakeview had a bye on Monday and began district play on Wednesday, ending its year at 14-8.

"We had a great first half and then we had to earn it the second," Bowling said. "I think we had a huge advantage playing in the first round, getting the jitters out."

Matthews had 22 points to lead Harper Creek with Ransom adding nine points and nine rebounds. The Beavers improve to 10-14 overall and will be looking for its third upset of the week on Friday as Harper Creek lost to Battle Creek Central in January, 55-43.

Bearcats roll into district final

While there was drama all the way until the end of the first game of the night, BCC jumped out early in its game against Gull Lake and had things in control throughout for the 62-47 win.

BCC led 11-1 in the early parts of the first quarter and was up 17-10 at the end of the opening period.

By halftime, the Bearcats had doubled up Gull Lake and led, 34-17.

BCC's Kierre Young was a big part of the early surge and led the Bearcats with a team-high 19 points.

"We felt great coming out tonight," Young said. "There is a different atmosphere in the playoffs than the regular season, especially here at the Fieldhouse, and we played great. We wanted to start fast, establish our will and let them know who was the more dominant team early."

Due to postponements and games being rescheduled, BCC played Gull Lake two times in its last three regular season games. The Bearcats beat the Blue Devils both times and came out confident.

"I think our fast start made all the difference in the world. We put them in a hole early and then, what we had to do after that, is just survive and play solid," BCC coach Durant Crum. "And we had a big enough lead to sustain any kind of comeback. We knew they wouldn't quit, they play hard. They really play with energy. And for a minute there, it looked like they were going to crawl back into it. But we held on."

Gull Lake did get to within 11 points in the fourth quarter, but no closer. The Blue Devils end the season at 6-16 with Kai Watts leading the way with 14 points and Isaac DeVisser adding 12.

After Young's 19 points, Ke'Marion Tucker added 12 and Karlito Campbell had 10 for the Bearcats, who improve to 15-7 and will now play for a district title against Harper Creek on Friday.

"We came into tonight looking to take care of our business. The ultimate goal is stay alive, win or go home," Crum said. "We just wanted to put ourselves in a position to play Friday night and win another district."

Division 2 at Paw Paw

Marshall defeated Three Rivers, 82-67, to advance to Friday's district final. The Redhawks improve to 18-5 and will see Parchment (17-7) in the championship game. Aaron Maxwell had 35 points and nine rebounds with Josh Puth adding 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and seven steals.

Division 2 at Lansing Eastern

Olivet (21-2) lost for only the second time of the year, getting upset by 9-14 Lansing Catholic, 54-42, in this district semifinal. Lansing Catholic advances to see Charlotte in the district title contest.

Division 3 at Union City

Union City topped Bronson, 60-38, to advance and will play in a championship game on its home floor against Centreville on Friday. Union City improves to 11-13 with the upset win over Bronson (13-10).

Division 4 at St. Philip

No. 9-ranked Bellevue rolled past Calhoun Christian, 72-31, in this district semifinal as the Broncos improve to 20-1. Calhoun Christian ends the season at 15-9.

In the other half of the bracket, Kalamazoo Phoenix raced past Climax-Scotts, 69-58. Phoenix (14-2) will play Bellevue in a district final 7 p.m. on Friday. Climax-Scotts ends the season at 11-9. Brandon Reed led C-S with 15 points with Miles Shannon adding 14 points and 16 rebounds and Lance Smith chipped in 12 points.

Division 4 at Colon

Colon advanced with a 79-51 win over Burr Oak. Simon Vinson scored his 1,000th career point as he had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Magi. Justin Wickey had a team-high 31 points as Colon improves to 16-7.

In the other semifinal, Mendon (11-13) defeated Tekonsha, 59-46. Tekonsha ends the season at 13-10.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: BCC, Harper Creek both advance, will play in district championship game