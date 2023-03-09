Open in App
Saint Johns, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lansing State Journal

Keenan Harris 'lets it fly' while leading Waverly boys basketball into district final

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZMv7_0lCXyWfb00

ST. JOHNS — Keenan Harris turned in a big night.

And the junior guard helped the CAAC Blue champion Waverly boys basketball team position itself to claim another title.

Harris had a game-high 27 points while leading the Warriors to a 78-50 victory over Grand Ledge on Wednesday in a Division 1 district semifinal at St. Johns.

"Keenan played lights out," Waverly coach Rod Watts said. "We're really proud of him for stepping his game up. We know that he's had that in him all season and he stepped it up when we needed him most."

Harris sparked Waverly (18-5) during the second quarter when it took control. He scored 10 points as part of a 14-0 run to open the quarter as the Warriors built a double-digit lead. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in that stretch and knocked down five from behind the arc in his strong night.

"(The basket seemed like it) was real big," Harris said. "Every shot I hit, I got more and more confident to shoot the next one. Every time I touched it I just let it fly."

Darrius Welch added 12 points for Waverly, which beat Grand Ledge for a third time to advance to face East Lansing in Friday's title game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mjao_0lCXyWfb00

Freshman Braden James paced Grand Ledge (16-8) with 14 points, while senior Teddy Williams had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

More: Kaleb Parrish leads Mason boys basketball past upset-minded Everett in district semis

Cam Hutson starts and finishes strong to lead East Lansing boys basketball into district final

'Blood in the water': Holt rallies from 20 points down to stun Okemos in district semis

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Keenan Harris 'lets it fly' while leading Waverly boys basketball into district final

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Lansing, MI newsLocal East Lansing, MI
MSU players gets sendoff into game, family, fans react
East Lansing, MI18 hours ago
Trouble in East Lansing? 2024 Four-star Nick Marsh is decommitting from Michigan State | College Foo
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Michigan State's Tom Izzo chides Chris Holtmann doubters after Big Ten Tournament loss to Ohio State
Columbus, OH14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Overtimes and upsets headline Grand Rapids-area boys hoops district semifinals
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Of Heumann Interest: Father, son coaches lead teams to district tournament
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Can Michigan State make the NCAA Tournament? Breaking down the Spartans' March Madness odds for 2023
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: La Catrina Bar & Grill
Jackson, MI1 day ago
49-Year Old Late Night Host Gives His Former Okemos Elementary School a Subtle Nod Every Show
Okemos, MI1 day ago
Michigan in Line for More Snow – Here’s When and Where
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Michigan State mass shooter said he was hated loner: ‘They made me a killer’
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
More Details Released on Threat That Led to Closure of East Lansing Public Schools Today (Updated)
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
East Lansing City Hall no longer on lockdown
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Man taken to the hospital after Lansing shooting
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Hook & Hunting: New Consent Decree Has Anglers, Charter Boat Captains ‘Scared for the Future’ of Fishing
Ludington, MI1 day ago
New speakeasy ‘The Old Goat’ coming to East Lansing
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
New Bar Alert – Pop Rox Opening In Downtown Flint
Flint, MI2 days ago
Tracking the next round of snow and power outage latest
Lansing, MI3 days ago
PizzaForno is moving its pizza vending machines out of Jackson
Jackson, MI1 day ago
10 Questions With Leslie Toldo After Saying Goodbye to Mid-Michigan TV
Flint, MI3 days ago
GCPD Arrests Saginaw Doctor Turned Alleged Predator in Sting Operation
Saginaw, MI2 days ago
East Lansing police identify person involved in Snapchat threat
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Crime Stoppers: 33 years since gunfire struck and killed Gordon Duehring
Flint, MI1 day ago
Old Sears store, warehouse newest venue for Capital City Film Festival
Lansing, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy