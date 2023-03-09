Keenan Harris 'lets it fly' while leading Waverly boys basketball into district final

ST. JOHNS — Keenan Harris turned in a big night.

And the junior guard helped the CAAC Blue champion Waverly boys basketball team position itself to claim another title.

Harris had a game-high 27 points while leading the Warriors to a 78-50 victory over Grand Ledge on Wednesday in a Division 1 district semifinal at St. Johns.

"Keenan played lights out," Waverly coach Rod Watts said. "We're really proud of him for stepping his game up. We know that he's had that in him all season and he stepped it up when we needed him most."

Harris sparked Waverly (18-5) during the second quarter when it took control. He scored 10 points as part of a 14-0 run to open the quarter as the Warriors built a double-digit lead. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in that stretch and knocked down five from behind the arc in his strong night.

"(The basket seemed like it) was real big," Harris said. "Every shot I hit, I got more and more confident to shoot the next one. Every time I touched it I just let it fly."

Darrius Welch added 12 points for Waverly, which beat Grand Ledge for a third time to advance to face East Lansing in Friday's title game.

Freshman Braden James paced Grand Ledge (16-8) with 14 points, while senior Teddy Williams had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

