Oxford, MS
The Clarion Ledger

How TJ Caldwell's message to Win Case helped Ole Miss basketball advance in SEC Tournament

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

2 days ago
With around two minutes remaining and Ole Miss basketball trying to fend off a South Carolina comeback in Wednesday's SEC Tournament opener, interim coach Win Case told TJ Caldwell he was going in the game.

The freshman guard wasn't having it.

James White, another Ole Miss guard, was playing well, Caldwell reasoned. Caldwell wanted White on the floor in the game's deciding moments. Not himself.

"It was like he saw something that no one else saw," Case said.

Still on the floor with 13 seconds remaining because of Caldwell's sacrifice, White drilled the biggest shot of the game for the Rebels. South Carolina whittled what was a nine-point Ole Miss lead down to three, but White's jumper ensured the Gamecocks never got a chance to tie the game.

The 13th-seeded Rebels (12-20) went on to win 67-61, extending their season and earning a date with fifth-seeded Tennessee (22-9) on Thursday (2:30 p.m., SEC Network).

"(Caldwell) gave up himself," Case said. "He said it's all about the team. It's not about me. I think that's one of the main reasons we won the game."

Perhaps Caldwell's crystal ball holds the secret to winning close games for this Ole Miss team, which had lost its last five games decided by single-digit margins.

But even if was just for one game, Caldwell's belief in his teammate helped provide a bit of joy for the Rebels where little had previously existed. Ole Miss came into the SEC Tournament with 20 losses in its last 25 games. The Rebels watched their coach, Kermit Davis, receive his marching orders after five seasons in Oxford on Feb. 24. Now, they're caught in the rumor mill, with ESPN reporting that Chris Beard is Ole Miss' top target to be Davis' successor. Case declined to comment on that front postgame.

"It's obviously been a very, very tough season for us," Case said. "Losing a lot of close games. But, I'd just like to take my hat off to my team and just say, 'Hey, I'm very proud of you guys. I love you guys. And let's keep moving forward.' "

White's performance – and Caldwell's premonition – helped ensure this game against the 11th-seeded Gamecocks (11-21) didn't add to the sizeable stack of Ole Miss close losses Case referenced.

A sophomore guard, White scored in double figures for just the third time in his career. All three of those instances have come since Feb. 22. But he provided more than just 10 points, snagging 10 rebounds, too, for his first career double-double.

Combined with 20 points from fellow freshman Amaree Abram and 16 from Jaemyn Brakefield, White helped Ole Miss win despite a 2-of-10 shooting night from star guard Matthew Murrell, who scored four points in an uncharacteristic performance.

When Ole Miss had to have a bucket, White came through.

"James is somebody that we trust with the ball in his hands," Brakefield said. "We knew he was going to make the play from the huddle. He works on that. He's a hard worker. We all just put our trust in him and told him to shoot the ball with confidence. And he did."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

