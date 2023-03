The PIAA wrestling championships begin Thursday morning and run through Saturday at Hershey’s Giant Center.

The Class 2A quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m. Friday, and the Class 3A quarterfinals start at 2:15 p.m. Friday. Second- and third-round consolations for both classes will be held Friday, as well as the Class AA semifinals and fourth- and fifth-round consolations.

Follow YDR sports reporter Matt Allibone all weekend for updates and analysis on wrestlers from York, Adams, Franklin and Lebanon counties during the championships, plus get updates from across the state.

From prelims to final bouts: Results will be updated as rounds are completed. Click here for Class 3A and here for Class 2A

Thursday recap: Two weeks after defeat, Lebanon senior thrives under the spotlight again

Gold rush: A look back at the York/Adams wrestlers who won state titles

Who is No. 1? Top 25 Franklin County District 3 wrestlers of the last 25 years

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Live updates from Giant Center: Wrestlers chasing state gold