Fall River, MA
The Herald News

Bishop Connolly High School will close its doors

By The Herald News,

2 days ago

Good morning, everyone!

The Diocese of Fall River announced on Wednesday that Bishop Connolly High School will close permanently at the end of the current school year. In an announcement sent out Wednesday afternoon, the diocese said financial hardship made it impossible to keep the school running. What will the fallout be of this move? Read more to find out.

In crime news, former city police officer Bryan Custadio, already facing serious domestic abuse charges with one incident while on duty, was ordered held at the Bristol County House of Correction last week after he allegedly attacked a different domestic partner. Get the full story here.

And the 2022 high school winter postseason is in its final stages for Greater Fall River sports teams. Here's your chance to vote for the top athletes from last week. This poll, which ends on Mar. 11, involves basketball, hockey, and track. Don't wait — vote now.

Weather

