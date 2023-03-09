k105.com

Kentucky lawmakers advance bill to legalize sports wagering By Children's author, 'Olivia' creator Ian Falconer dead at 63, 2 days ago

By Children's author, 'Olivia' creator Ian Falconer dead at 63, 2 days ago

Supporters of legalizing sports wagering in Kentucky cleared a first hurdle Wednesday, winning approval from a House panel in their latest quest to regulate and ...