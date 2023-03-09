Open in App
Kentucky State
Kentucky lawmakers advance bill to legalize sports wagering

2 days ago
Supporters of legalizing sports wagering in Kentucky cleared a first hurdle Wednesday, winning approval from a House panel in their latest quest to regulate and...
