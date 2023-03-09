NYC Uber, Lyft drivers finally get their raises

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After striking three times in protest over Uber blocking pay raises, the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission voted to give Uber and Lyft drivers a raise of around 10%, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance announced Wednesday.
Drivers were supposed to get raises right before Christmas but faced a lawsuit blockade from Uber . It would have been the biggest raise in a decade for drivers.
“Drivers won this victory with their steadfast organizing. But drivers shouldn’t have had to fight so hard for the raise they were due. Already, they’ve lost $80 million in income since grinch Uber blocked the raise on the eve of Christmas,” said NYTWA executive director Bhairavi Desai. “That $80 million in stolen raises lined the pockets of corporate executives instead of filling the plates of working-class families who paid every dime for every operating expense to keep service going for 700,000 riders a day during the worst of times with a post-pandemic slow recovery followed by crushing inflation.”
The increase went into effect immediately, according to NYTWA. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
