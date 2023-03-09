AREA ROUNDUP: Charlotte girls, PC boys nab wins

At Punta Gorda, the Charlotte High softball team wasted little time in throttling visiting Riverdale, pulling away for the 14-0, mercy-shortened victory.

The Tarpons scored the only run it would need by getting their first four hitters on base in the bottom of the first. Jasmine Jones led off with a single. Amber Chumley was hit by a pitch, then Lexi Fitzgerald and Faith Warton each drew walks, bringing home Jones. Chumley also crossed the plate when Dava Hoffer worked another walk.

Charlotte blew the game open with a four-run second and six-run third. After plating two more runs in the fourth, Mia Flores came on in relief of Hoffer and closed out the game.

Hoffer got the win with four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three. She was also 2-for-2 and drove in four runs. Chumley reached base and scored all three times she stepped to the plate, lacing a triple during the six-run third inning. Fitzgerald and Marisa Muzio also had triples for the Tarpons.

Jones was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.

Charlotte head into spring break with a 5-2 record. Next up is a home date with Riverview on March 21.

BASEBALL

Port Charlotte 3, Fort Myers 2: At Fort Myers, the Pirates broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run outburst in the fifth, then held on to defeat the Green Wave.

Adrian Nina and Michael Weidner opened the inning with singles, leading Fort Myers to make a change on the mound. Ethan Zylstra greeted the Green Wave reliever with a single to load the bases, then Landon Carter bounced a ground ball to short. Nina and Weidner scored on the play as Fort Myers got an out at second base.

That was all the support starter Kyle Herrera and Zylstra would need on the mound. Herrera pitched into the sixth inning, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out 11. Zylstra came on in relief to get the final four outs.

Port Charlotte improved to 2-4 and will close out the pre-spring break portion of their schedule on Friday at home against IMG Royal, though the Pirates will participate in a spring break tournament early next week.

TUESDAYGIRLS TENNIS

Lemon Bay 5, Sebring 2: At Sebring, the Manta Rays won four of five singles matches and split doubles to come away with the win.

Sophomore Parker Zautcke took down Sebring’s Jacqueline Lackey in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, in No. 1 singles.

After Reagan Lenihan outlasted Lemon Bay No. 2 Rosey Lowder in a 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 affair, Avery Shirley, Alaina Maday and Mercedes Rosler each won their matches in straight sets to secure the team win.

Lackey and Lenihan defeated Zautcke and Lowder in a 9-8 (10-7) marathon while the Mantas’ No. 2 doubles tandem of Shirley and Maday closed out the day with a win.

BASEBALL

Imagine 16, Southeast 1: At Bradenton, the Sharks struck for five runs in the second, three in the third and seven in the fifth to pull away.

RJ Cooper went 3-for-3 at the plate and tossed three scoreless innings. AJ Hester had four runs batted in as the Sharks accumulated four doubles.