SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 softball rankings: Parrish Community takes over top spot after defeating No. 1 Lakewood Ranch

Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Sunshine State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Florida features several teams that are among the nation’s best around.

We have a new No. 1 team in Parrish Community after they soundly defeated previous top ranked Lakewood Ranch followed by clubs like Lake Brantley, Bartow, Melbourne and Doral Academy all in the state-wide conversation as well. Besides those few teams, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Florida? Take a look at our Power 25 rankings as we give you our list ahead after two and a half weeks of play.

Find the complete breakdown of the SBLive Sports Florida Softball Power 25:

1. Parrish Community (3-0): One thing about this particular Bulls squad is they didn’t lose anything from last year’s club when it comes to graduation. Parrish Community went 24-4 last season and with practically the entire roster back, they’ll be a force this spring. The Bulls catapulted to No. 1 after beating Lakewood Ranch 6-1.

2. Pace (9-0): When you’re talking about the panhandle’s best team, you can’t go too far without mentioning the Patriots. This Pace squad is loaded again, returning LSU commit Jayden Heavener and Florida State commit Shelby McKenzie.

3. Doral Academy (5-0): This Firebirds team was chalked full of 8th graders and freshman last year and lost to Melbourne 1-0 in the Class 6A state championship game. Now after a 24-5-1 season, Doral Academy’s top player back is sophomore Sarah Breaux, who hit five home runs and drove in 31 last year.

4. Bartow (5-0): The Yellow Jackets are perennially the top team coming out of Polk County and nothing changes on that front this spring. Coming back to the mound is junior Katelynn Oxley, who is committed to Florida and struck out 337 batters in 2022.

5. Berkeley Prep (6-0): There’s no replacing Hannah Church, but the Buccaneers surely return plenty to get the job done. Expect the Buccaneers to still pack a punch behind Notre Dame commit Kaia Cortes and a slew of others on the team.

6. Melbourne (3-1): Bulldogs are the defending Class 6A champions and come in fourth in our rankings. They graduate just four players from last season’s squad and bring back a slew of talent. Hailey Turner (.355 batting average; 16 stolen bases) and Alisha Thompson (nine home runs; 24 RBIs) highlight a strong roster.

7. Lakewood Ranch (6-2): The Mustangs bring back one of the most talented rosters in the entire state. Lakewood Ranch brings back infielder/outfielder Cassidy McLellan, who batted .561, hit six home runs and drove in 38 runs last year. The University of Florida signee is arguably the top hitter in the state.

8. Park Vista (5-0): A handful of seniors graduated for the Cobras, but this program still returns plenty of underclassmen talent from 2022. Leading the way is sophomore Ava Johnston and junior pitcher/infielder Nicole Mergen.

9. Lake Brantley (5-1): Only one team defeated Lakewood Ranch in 2022 and both times it was the Patriots. Lake Brantley brings back first baseman Bristin Bordeau, who hit eight home runs last season and drove in 24 runs. Bordeau is a University of Louisiana-Monroe commitment.

10. Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) (0-1): The Warriors won the Class 3A state championship in 2022 and could be in line to do it again. Calvary Christian will be stout with outfielder/first baseman Payton Cushman (Georgia Southern commit) and shortstop Irianis Garcia (Stetson commit) both back.

11. Baldwin (6-0): Can’t knock too hard on a 26-3 record and that’s what the Indians had in 2022. Only losses came at the hands of Calvary Christian, Baker County and Hilliard. Nonetheless, bringing back Jazmine Ramos-Merced to the lineup keeps Baldwin as a contender in Class 3A.

12. Coral Springs Charter (5-0): Last season ended for the Panthers in the Class 3A state semifinals, but the good thing is they return a solid crop back to the team this spring. The Panthers will look to sophomore Sophia Bertorelli on the mound and fellow tenth grader Heather Robertson and junior Kate Maston bring pop at the plate.

13. Hagerty (4-1): Though the Huskies fell to Lake Brantley in the Class 7A playoffs, they return plenty to the table this spring. Amongst those coming back to Hagerty, including Addison Orr (Embry-Riddle signee), Madison Molina (Jacksonville signee) and Karaon Cuozzo (Francis Marion signee).

14. FSU High (5-2): Am early season matchup against Dixie County on Feb. 23 will be one to keep an eye on. The Seminoles went 21-4 season and return a myriad of talent, including third baseman Jaysoni Beachum (Florida State signee) and Madelyn Mayo. Both losses have come to programs in Alabama.

15. Deltona (4-0): The Wolves graduated some key players from last season’s 21-5 team, but make no doubt about it that this Deltona club is sound. Class 4A champions a year ago, the Wolves get back senior outfielder Veronica Puckett (24 stolen bases, 35 runs) and pitcher Katie McCaw (19-3 record in 2022).

16. Steinbrenner (4-1): From top to bottom, the Warriors have a very talented lineup. Catcher Lily Holtje is an Arizona State commit and brings a pop to the plate as well. Also watch out for Hailey Bellamy (Webber commit) and Kenzie Reynolds (University of Tampa commit) as well. Only loss has come against Clearwater Calvary Christian.

17. Wellington (5-0): Of the four losses the Wolverines had last year, three came to teams ahead of Wellington in these rankings. Nonetheless, the Wolverines will be contending once again in Class 7A, with players like pitcher Jordan White (14-1, 103 strikeouts in 2022) and sophomore Victoria Payne (five home runs, 30 RBIS in 2022).

18. Bloomingdale (5-0): First three games of the season for the Bulls will be good tests as they face Robinson, Sickles and Durant. Depending on who you ask, Bloomingdale has possibly the next best team in Hillsborough County behind Berkeley Prep.

19. Eustis (6-0): Seeing that the Panthers ended up falling short of the grand prize of a Class 4A state title, this group will be equally as motivated this time around. Key piece returning and leading the club is senior pitcher Lauren 'Libby' Levendoski (286 strikeouts in 2022).

20. East Lake (5-1): So the Eagles were a team on the outside looking in when it came to the preseason Power 25 poll. Now, East Lake has that win they need to break down the doors. The Eagles defeated a very good Hernando squad 1-0, bringing East Lake into the mix at 20.

21. Hernando (5-1): This team may not get truly tested (East Lake on Mar. 8 could be interesting) until the BayMade Invitational Tournament in Tampa, that runs from March 15-17. The Leopards reached the Class 3A state championship game, but fell to Calvary Christian 7-4. Hernando could be the best on the North Suncoast, but can they make another deep run?

22. Episcopal School (Jacksonville, Fla.) (6-1): The Eagles had a solid year in 2022 and make their way into our rankings just outside of the top 15 with a strong start this spring. Only loss of the season has come at the hands of Montverde Academy.

23. Venice (4-1): Putting the Indians in the Power 25 was on the table in the preseason, but we needed to see a victory against a top-tier club. They pulled it off, beating Bishop Verot 6-4, earning Venice a spot into the rankings. Lone loss is to No. 1 Parrish Community.

24. Holy Names (3-0): Though the Jaguars lost Camryn Feast to transferring down to Bishop Verot, they've looked just fine through the first couple of weeks. Victories over Clearwater Central Catholic, Land O' Lakes and Tampa Catholic has this team rolling.

25. Key West (3-0): The Conchs are off to a strong start after a stellar 2022 campaing, winning 19 games. Key West has already reeled off 38 runs scored and allowed just three. Miesha Hernandez through three games has a home run and seven runs driven in.

On the bubble: Alonso, Bishop Verot, Auburndale, Dixie County, Fort Myers, Jay, Keystone Heights, Lake Wales, Land O’ Lakes, Marianna, Montverde Academy, North Fort Myers, Oakleaf, Oxbridge Academy, Palatka, Robinson, Somerset Academy Silver Palms, South Lake, Trinity Christian Academy, University Christian, West Nassau, Westminster Christian, Winter Springs

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.