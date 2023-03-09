‘Vanderpump Rules’ recap: Ariana Madix hypes up single Raquel Leviss amid affair

Ariana Madix encouraged Raquel Leviss to live her best single life while, unbeknown to her, Leviss was having an affair with her now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval on Wednesday’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I saw there’s this country bar [and] I know they’ll be straight guys there, whoop it up!” Madix, 37, told Leviss, 28, while discussing their upcoming girl’s trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu, Ariz.

Leviss agreed with Madix’s notion by eagerly replying with a “Whoop whoop!”

“Lake Havasu is infamous for like girls gone wild like woo, spring break!” Leviss said in a confessional while motioning taking off her shirt. “Or so I’ve heard.”

Madix also questioned why Leviss told their co-star Katie Maloney that she had asked Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, to make out with her.

“I cannot believe what you told Katie last night that you like asked Schwartz if he wanted to make out. I was like am I about to be mad at Raquel for the first time?” Madix said – foreshadowing how it will certainly not be the last time.

The Bravolebrity clarified in a confessional that when she and her co-stars were encouraging Leviss to put herself out there, “make mistakes and go crazy,” she did not mean it “like that.”

“For a moment I felt it was unfair for Katie to like determine who Schwartz can hang out with or make out with, but after seeing the way she responded last night, I felt really, really bad,” Leviss admitted, referring to Maloney, 36, crying over the revelation.

Despite claiming to feel “really, really bad,” Leviss did end up making out with Schwartz at least three times just a few weeks later at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding on Aug. 23.

Leviss and Schwartz’s several make out sessions seemed to be the biggest scandal until it was revealed that Leviss was actually having a “full-on affair” with Sandoval, 39.

Sources told Page Six that Sandoval and Leviss had been “communicating inappropriately for months,” and Leviss’ ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, claimed the affair began before her kiss with Schwartz.

Madix discovered the affair after she saw a sexually explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone, and Page Six confirmed she dumped him shortly afterwards.

“Ariana was blindsided by the cheating,” an insider previously told us, adding that Madix had “no idea there were any issues” in her relationship and feels “betrayed” by her ex-friend.

Sandoval and Leviss – who wore matching lightning bolt necklaces throughout their affair – haven’t clarified if they are still romantically involved, but they each issued individual statements apologizing for the affair.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices, foremost to Ariana [Madix] and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” Leviss wrote in a statement shared on Wednesday. “There is no excuse. I am not a victim, and I must own my actions, and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Leviss also claimed it was her “addiction to being and feeling loved” that led her to betray Madix.

Hours before Leviss’ apology, Sandoval issued his second apology – after he received major backlash for not mentioning Madix in the first one – and owned up to making “mistakes,” being “selfish” and “hurt[ing] somebody” he loves.

“No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” he wrote. “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that.”

Since news of the affair broke on Friday, Bravo cameras have been filming the “Scandoval” aftermath , and we’re told Leviss and Sandoval even “kissed on camera” last Saturday night .

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.