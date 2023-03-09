‘Vanderpump Rules’ recap: Ariana Madix hypes up single Raquel Leviss amid affair

“I saw there’s this country bar [and] I know they’ll be straight guys there, whoop it up!” Madix, 37, told Leviss, 28, while discussing their upcoming girl’s trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu, Ariz.
Leviss agreed with Madix’s notion by eagerly replying with a “Whoop whoop!”
“Lake Havasu is infamous for like girls gone wild like woo, spring break!” Leviss said in a confessional while motioning taking off her shirt. “Or so I’ve heard.”
Madix also questioned why Leviss told their co-star Katie Maloney that she had asked Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, to make out with her.
“I cannot believe what you told Katie last night that you like asked Schwartz if he wanted to make out. I was like am I about to be mad at Raquel for the first time?” Madix said – foreshadowing how it will certainly not be the last time.
The Bravolebrity clarified in a confessional that when she and her co-stars were encouraging Leviss to put herself out there, “make mistakes and go crazy,” she did not mean it “like that.”
“For a moment I felt it was unfair for Katie to like determine who Schwartz can hang out with or make out with, but after seeing the way she responded last night, I felt really, really bad,” Leviss admitted, referring to Maloney, 36, crying over the revelation.
“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices, foremost to Ariana [Madix] and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” Leviss wrote in a statement shared on Wednesday. “There is no excuse. I am not a victim, and I must own my actions, and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”
Leviss also claimed it was her “addiction to being and feeling loved” that led her to betray Madix.
