Miami sets new heat record — for the third straight day — as cold front inches closer

“Is it me or is it hot?” some in Miami probably asked themselves Wednesday afternoon.

Fret not: It was most definitely not you.

Miami on Wednesday broke a heat record — again — for the third straight day as a cold front is set to pass through South Florida overnight.

With Wednesday’s reading of 90 degrees at Miami International Airport, the mark trumped a record of 88 degrees set on March 8, 2003 — the same year the hip hop group Black Eyed Peas released the song “Where Is the Love?” according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

“Miami is sizzling!” WSVN 7News chief meteorologist Phil Ferro said Wednesday afternoon in a tweet. “Of the last five days, three have set records while the rest have just been shy.”

It got as hot as 91 degrees at the airport on Tuesday, beating out the record of 89 degrees set on March 7, 2003.

And Monday’s record-breaking temperatures at the airport were even more impressive.

Forecasters expect temperatures to be around 90 degrees this week across South Florida.

A reading of 91 degrees surpassed the 88 degree record-setting mark on March 6, 1965 — the same year United States astronaut Ed White became the first American to conduct a spacewalk.

“Now three days in a row of a high of 90 or above at Miami — ridiculously early for this heat,” Eric Blake, senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, wrote in a tweet. “(The) previous earliest 3-day 90 streak looks like over a month later, April 8-10 2020!”

Showers underway, more to come

The cold front making its way across South Florida on Wednesday night is bringing forth scattered showers as temperatures dropped to 79 degrees at around 9 p.m., weather service senior meteorologist Robert Garcia told the Miami Herald.

Temperature lows overnight are expected between the mid and upper 60s in Miami-Dade.

And on Thursday, it will be mostly sunny in the morning with up to a 20% chance of rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.