SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (March 8): Bloomington North jumps into Top 10

The top five teams rolled through sectional week, but there's significant movement elsewhere.

New to the rankings are sectional champs Bloomington North, Columbus North, Scorrsburg, South Bend Washington, Evansville Reitz, Guerin Catholic, Fort Wayne North, Fort Wayne Wayne, Mishawaka and Peru.

SBLIVE INDIANA POWER 25 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Here's a look at the SBLive Power 25 boys basketball rankings (with records through March 6):

1. Ben Davis (29-0)

Last week: 1

The Giants cruised to a Class 4A sectional title, beating Southport 62-46, Franklin Central 76-46 and No. 16 Pike 80-59. They face No. 5 Cathedral in regional play Saturday at Southport.

2. Penn (26-1)

Last week: 2

The Kingsmen's winning streak is at 20 games after sectional wins over Goshen (59-37) and Northridge (75-62). They play No. 8 Chesterton in a 4A regional at Michigan City.

3. Hammond Central (25-1)

Last week: 3

The Wolves extended their winning streak to 17 games by beating Morton 71-30 and No. 14 Munster 54-53 to win a 4A sectional. They face No. 24 Mishawaka in a regional Saturday at Michigan City.

4. Kokomo (21-4)

Last week: 4

The Wildkats have won 14 straight after beating West Lafayette Harrison 68-63 in overtime and Marion 85-51 to win a 4A sectional. They play No. 22 Fort Wayne North in a 4A regional Saturday at Logansport.

5. Cathedral (19-5)

Last week: 6

The Irish beat No. 15 Warren Central 64-61 and Indianapolis Attucks 76-33 to win a 4A sectional. They play No, 1 Ben Davis in a regional Saturday at Southport.

6. NorthWood (24-2)

Last week: 7

The Panthers have won 16 in a row after beating Fairfield 59-33 and West Noble 57-24 to win a 3A sectional. They play Lake Station in regional action Saturday at South Bend Washington.

7. Brownsburg (20-4)

Last week: 9

The Bulldogs beat Terre Haute North 62-41 and Plainfield 64-48 to win a 4A sectional. They play No. 10 New Palestine in a regional Saturday at Southport.

8. Chesterton (20-5)

Last week: 11

The Trojans improved to 15-1 since Dec. 27, beating Crown Point 59-50 and Valparaiso 66-50 to win a 4A sectional. They face No. 2 Penn in a regional Saturday at Michigan City.

9. Bloomington North (18-5)

Last week: NR

The Cougars beat Martinsville 84-70 and Center Grove 43-41 to win a 4A sectional. They play No. 13 Columbus North in a regional Saturday at Seymour,

10. New Palestine (23-2)

Last week: 17

The Dragons won a 4A sectional, beating Pendleton Heights 48-35 and Mount Vernon (Fortville) 71-57. They play No. 7 Brownsburg in regional action Saturday at Southport.

11. Jennings County (23-2)

Last week: 18

The Panthers beat Jeffersonville 48-46 and New Albany 51-39 to win a 4A sectional. They play No. 20 Evansville Reitz in a regional Saturday at Seymour.

12. Noblesville (19-6)

Last week: 21

The Millers edged Westfield 47-45 and ousted No. 17 Zionsville 58-50 to win a 4A sectional. They face No. 23 Fort Wayne Wayne in a regional at Logansport on Saturday.

13. Columbus North (17-8)

Last week: NR

The Bull Dogs got past Columbus East 60-54 in overtime and beat Whiteland 67-59 to win a 4A sectional. Up next is No. 9 Bloomington North in regional play Saturday at Seymour.

14. Munster (24-3)

Last week: 10

The Mustangs' 17-game winning streak was snapped by a 54-53 loss to No. 3 Hammond Central in a 4A sectional final. Earlier, they beat Merrillville 61-55 and Lake Central 56-51.

15. Warren Central (14-10)

Last week: 24

The Warriors fell 64-61 to No. 5 Indianapolis Cathedral in a 4A sectional semifinal.

16. Pike (16-9)

Last week: 25

The Red Devils beat Decatur Central 66-51 before losing 80-59 to No. 1 Ben Davis in a 4A sectional final.

17. Zionsville (18-8)

Last week: 13

The Eagles lost 58-50 to No. 12 Noblesville in a 4A sectional final after beating Fishers 59-53.

18. Scottsburg (20-5)

Last week: NR

The Warriors won a 3A sectjonal title with victories over Madison (69-35), Silver Creek (80-48) and Corydon Central (69-47). Uo next is a regional against Greensburg Saturday at Washington.

19. South Bend Washington (18-5)

Last week: NR

The Panthers edged Mishawaka Marian 43-41 and got past South Bend Joseph 62-61 in overtime to win a 3A sectional. They host John Glenn in regional play Saturday.

20. Evansville Reitz (19-6)

Last week: NR

The Panthers got past Evansville Central 49-47 and beat Jasper 64-53 to win a 4A sectional. They face No. 11 Jennings County in a regional Saturday at Seymour.

21. Guerin Catholic (17-8)

Last week: NR

The Golden Eagles beat Brebeuf Jesuit 58-45 and Indianapolis Chatard 53-41 to win a 3A sectional. Up next is Danville in regional play Saturday at Lebanon.

22. Fort Wayne North (16-9)

Last week: NR

The Legends beat Fort Wayne Snider 64-57 and Fort Wayne Northrop 64-48 to win a 4A sectional. Up next is No. 4 Kokomo in a regional Saturday at Logansport.

23. Fort Wayne Wayne (20-4)

Last week: NR

The Generals edged Fort Wayne South 57-56 and Homestead 55-53 to win a 4A sectional. Up next is No. 12 Noblesville in a regional Saturday at

24. Mishawaka (20-6)

Last week: NR

The Cavemen knocked off South Bend Riley 71-58 and Michigan City 77-68 to win a 4A sectional. They play No. 3 Hammond Central in a regional Saturday at Michigan City.

25. Peru (17-7)

Last week: NR

The Tigers beat Oak Hill 55-47 and Norwell 78-68 to win a 3A sectional. They play Delta in a regional Saturday at New Castle.

