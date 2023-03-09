Hampton advances to the semi-finals, while North Greene comes up a little short

Murfreesboro, TN — The state tournament continued on the girls’ side in Murfreesboro, and there were two new teams from Northeast Tennessee trying to advance to the semi-finals.
Hampton led off the day facing Pickett Co. while North Greene played later in the day against Van Buren Co. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0