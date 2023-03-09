Open in App
Hampton, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

Hampton advances to the semi-finals, while North Greene comes up a little short

By Kenny Hawkins,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJCm0_0lCXp9wq00

Murfreesboro, TN — The state tournament continued on the girls’ side in Murfreesboro, and there were two new teams from Northeast Tennessee trying to advance to the semi-finals.

Hampton led off the day facing Pickett Co. while North Greene played later in the day against Van Buren Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qk3F2_0lCXp9wq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dX9bL_0lCXp9wq00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Oliver out as ETSU men’s basketball coach
Johnson City, TN22 hours ago
James pours in 20, Vols advance to SEC Tournament quarterfinals
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Popular Tennessee Restaurant Named Among Best BBQ Joints In The South
Nashville, TN21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Elizabethton falls in 2 overtimes to Jackson Southside in the Class 3-A state semi-finals
Elizabethton, TN1 day ago
Wayne Co. pulls away late; ends Lady Bulldogs’ season in semis
Hampton, TN17 hours ago
‘Keeping Greeneville Greeneville’: Leaders strive to keep charm as quick growth arrives
Greeneville, TN1 day ago
First eaglet of season hatches at Bluff City nest
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
ETSU student paper East Tennessean celebrates 100 years in operation
Johnson City, TN20 hours ago
Aubrey to retire after 12 seasons at Sullivan East
Bluff City, TN15 hours ago
Good Morning Tri-Cities shares quick and easy lunch recipes
Johnson City, TN16 hours ago
Dean credits standout 2022-23 season to offseason preparation
Gate City, VA15 hours ago
High School Hoops: Lady Cyclones advance to 3A semis, Greeneville’s season ends in quarters
Greeneville, TN3 days ago
Kingsport to host glow basketball event, NBA 2K competition Saturday
Kingsport, TN18 hours ago
Elizabethton High School students win PBS journalism challenge
Elizabethton, TN16 hours ago
Blizzard of 1993: The Storm of the Century
Johnson City, TN11 hours ago
Portion of Elk Ave in Elizabethton to be closed March 13-15
Elizabethton, TN16 hours ago
Bays Mountain bobcats relocated to official habitat
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
From the Archives: Blizzard of ’93
Johnson City, TN17 hours ago
Union 41 opens its doors in Bristol, Virginia
Bristol, VA2 days ago
High School Standouts: Cloudland’s Simerly helps lead cheer squad with kindness
Roan Mountain, TN3 days ago
Remarkable Women: Frankie Bailey commits to growth, improvement of her community
Elizabethton, TN2 days ago
Tim Tebow to headline Easter service before Bristol spring dirt race
Bristol, TN3 days ago
Bays Mountain shares best bobcat viewing tips
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
Oversized loads are for Eastman’s new acetylated wood facility
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
Bristol, TN City Council approves further expansion Fox Meadows project
Bristol, TN3 days ago
‘Oldest and largest’ kangaroo rat fossil discovered by ETSU scientist
Johnson City, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy