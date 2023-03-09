Open in App
Barre, VT
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Burlington Free Press

Spaulding completes undefeated season to claim first D-I girls hockey state title

By Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMzn1_0lCXjv0V00

The first Vermont high school girls hockey program to seize a perfect season yearned for a more definitive claim this winter: Best team in the state.

Spaulding left no doubt on Wednesday night.

Three years removed from perfection in Division II, the top-seeded Crimson Tide reached the top of Division I for the first time in program history, skating to a decisive, 4-1 victory over No. 3 Burlington/Colchester in the state championship game at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

It's also the Barre school's first D-I state title in any sport since the boys hockey team won it all in 2010.

"I never would’ve thought we’d be D-I champs," senior star Rebecca McKelvey said. "Bringing home a D-I title for Spaulding, that’s something you don’t see everyday."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ol9k0_0lCXjv0V00

Amelia Healey broke the stalemate early in the second period, launching a four-goal blitz over a nine-plus minute span as the Crimson Tide (21-0-1) wrapped an unbeaten season in which they outscored opponents 117-19. Spaulding also beat the Sealakers (15-6-2) four times this season and won 15 of its 21 games by three goals or more.

"We have a sign in the locker room that says, ‘Get to the Gut,'" McKelvey said. "Couldn’t be happier for my team, couldn’t be happier for the seniors I’m graduating with.

"We wanted it more than anyone else and I think it showed all the way to the final buzzer tonight."

More: Live updates: Division I hockey championship doubleheader at UVM

The Crimson Tide were also motivated from last year's narrow, 3-2 defeat to BFA-St. Albans, the state's most successful girls hockey program. Spaulding is now 1-4 in D-I state finals.

"Our coach (Dave Lawrence) showed us a picture on one of the first days of practice of BFA hoisting the trophy and that has fueled us since Day 1 to get back here," McKelvey said. "We were hoping to get revenge on BFA. But beating BC is just as good. It’s a good way to end the season."

After a scoreless opening 15 minutes, Spaulding pounced on chances in the middle frame to pull away from the gritty Sealakers, who upset BFA 1-0 in the semifinals. Healey, an eighth-grader, flipped a shot from the point that evaded Sealaker goalie Olivia Dallamura (17 saves) for a 1-0 Spaulding lead 4 minutes, 58 seconds into the second.

"It really set the momentum for all of us and really got us going. We just needed that first goal," Healey said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQ9LY_0lCXjv0V00

The goal unlocked the Crimson Tide's high-powered attack. Healey gathered a turnover in the offensive zone and fed the puck to Ruby Harrington, who offered a shot on net. Dallamura blocked the close-range attempt, but Peyton Laperle, another eighth-grader, swiped the rebound and finished on the backhand for a 2-0 margin.

McKelvey followed with a quick-snap one-timer at 10:32 of the period and Hannah King swooped in on a shorthanded breakaway to make it 4-0 in the final minute of the period.

McKelvey, who scored the opening goal in Spaulding's D-II championship win in 2020, said Healey's strike put a jolt into the crowd and the team.

"BC had a bigger student section than us and that didn’t stop us. We have Spaulding — the Crimson Crazies, that’s what we call them," McKelvey said. "They fueled us, we fueled them — it was just amazing to get that goal."

Rayna Long turned back 13 shots in the Crimson Tide net. Brooks DeShaw netted the Sealakers' lone goal late in the third period, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

"We came back and played a strong third period and showed that we could be in the game," B/C co-coach Molly Beauregard said. "We had an awesome year."

The combined attendance for Wednesday's D-I boys and girls hockey doubleheader championship was 3,488. Spaulding is just the second school not named BFA or Essex to win the D-I girls hockey title, and the first since Rutland in 2017.

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX .

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5 .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Spaulding completes undefeated season to claim first D-I girls hockey state title

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Vermont State newsLocal Vermont State
UMass Lowell vs Vermont for America East Championship
Lowell, MA1 day ago
Milton grad Olivia Lamphere to compete for Miss Vermont
Milton, VT2 days ago
These Are the 23 Best Bar Towns in New England
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
U-32 scores goal with two seconds left in game, takes home hockey championship
Burlington, VT1 day ago
U-32 Raiders’ incredible comeback win headlines great night at the DII hockey championships
Jericho, VT1 day ago
Essex-Westford School District to have different start, end times in fall
Essex, VT1 day ago
Car hits student on Broad
Plattsburgh, NY1 day ago
Plattsburgh police investigating crash involving SUNY Plattsburgh student
Plattsburgh, NY2 days ago
Burlington actor makes big screen debut
Burlington, VT17 hours ago
Bill Busier of Essex Junction, Survivor of German POW Camp, Turns 105
Essex, VT3 days ago
Grace Potter To Return Home For September 2023 Concerts Near Burlington
Burlington, VT2 days ago
Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Burlington, Vermont
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Fantini & Gorga arranges $12 million first mortgage for Gateway Sq., Burlington, VT - arranged by Clough and Monahan
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Irasburg Middle School Merger
Irasburg, VT3 days ago
Patient says former South Burlington dental office owes him thousands of dollars
South Burlington, VT12 hours ago
Vermont’s growing season grows; why it’s not all good news for farmers
Williston, VT1 day ago
1184 Hardwood Flats Road Elmore, VT
Elmore, VT2 days ago
Middlebury Sweets: The largest candy store in Vermont
Middlebury, VT2 days ago
South Burlington man likely to face murder charges
South Burlington, VT19 hours ago
Vt. bar owners seek ‘dram shop law’ reform
Killington, VT18 hours ago
Lake Placid man charged with one murder, suspected in second murder
Lake Placid, NY3 days ago
Two-vehicle crash in West Rutland
West Rutland, VT1 day ago
South Burlington voters approve 3 major funding requests, choose from 10 candidates on Town Meeting Day
South Burlington, VT3 days ago
Plattsburgh Police acting chief faces racial allegations
Plattsburgh, NY1 day ago
Violent assaults renew questions over ‘youthful offender’ status in Vermont
Marshfield, VT1 day ago
Home tour of the week: A single level home with a cozy gas fireplace and jacuzzi tub
Colchester, VT1 day ago
Four Newish Restaurants Bring World Flavors to Chittenden County
Burlington, VT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy