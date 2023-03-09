The Flash: SPOILER Comes to Central City in "Mask of the Red Death Part 2"

This week's episode of The Flash saw the era of the Red Death come to Central City as the villain decided to bring her warped idea of justice to this timeline after Barry made it impossible for her to back to her own timeline last week. But while Red Death had plenty of advantages in her reign of terror, Team Flash weren't without their allies -- including a surprising arrival to. help the heroes' cause.

Warning: Spoilers for this week's episode of The Flash , "Mask of the Red Death, Part 2", beyond this point.

After realizing that Red Death was using Gorilla Grodd to spread her sentinels and her authoritarian idea of justice around the world, The Flash (Grant Gustin) sought out Grodd, appealing to the good in him for help. The appeal worked and Grodd turned on Red Death as well as gave The Flash the spark of speed the hero had given him three years prior. It allowed The Flash and his Rogue Squad to fight the Red Death directly, but even at that, the villain had the upper hand, at least until the arrival of another hero.

Before Red Death could land a killing blow on The Flash, the real Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) arrived. Using a Batarang, she disabled Red Death's speed and then engaged in hand-to-hand combat, ultimately working with Team Flash to take the villain down. After it was all over, back at STAR it was revealed that Red Death is now in ARGUS custody, Ryan's identity as Batwoman is safe, and that Ryan gets together every month for brunch with National City's heroes Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Alex Danvers/Sentinel, and Nia Nal/Dreamer. She invites Iris to join them.

Getting to see Batwoman come help save the day was a cool moment for fans, and it was a neat moment for Leslie as well.

I haven't seen it yet, so I'm really excited to watch it as well. But it was cool. It was really nostalgic to be able to suit back up," Leslie told ComicBook.com . "And it's always an honor to put the Batsuit on. You feel you like you have to do something good. You are a hero when you put the Batsuit on. And so, it was a lot of fun to be able to play against myself. And beat my own ass, like you said. With the help of the Flash."

Getting to see Batwoman also, in a sense, offered a bit of closure when it comes to that Arrowverse series. Batwoman was cancelled after three seasons, airing its last episode in March 2022.

"I think that what I loved about being able to be in the final season is that, obviously when Batwoman ended, we didn't know we were ending. But coming back to The Flash, I knew we were over. And so, it felt like it was the appropriate goodbye," Leslie said."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW .