Baobab Fare chef wins episode of "Chopped," donates funds to Detroit nonprofit 01:31

(CBS DETROIT) - For many chefs, being able to compete on the national level is a dream come true. Last week, one of Detroit's up-and-coming chefs not only had the honor of representing his city in the national spotlight, but he also won.

Chef Hamissi Mamba of Babob Fare, located at the southeast corner of Woodward Avenue and Grand Boulevard in Detroit's New Center district, says it all started with a phone call. At first, Mamba thought it was a joke, but it turned out to be an exciting opportunity to represent his city and share East African cuisine and culture with viewers of the Food Network's "Chopped."

Like any proud Detroiter, Mamba was ready to answer the call.

Chef Mamba checks on an order at Baobab Fare in Detroit. Tim Brown/CBS News Detroit

"I had a mission. Because if I have to talk about my story -- a refugee who came here to this country and was making this happen, Burundi, my country, Detroit, the city that I call home that has given me everything, there's a lot of things to tell about these three things. I was like, let me go; that was my motivation," he said.

Viewers tuning in on Feb. 28 saw Mamba competing against three other chefs, with Mamba tackling some ingredients he had never cooked with before, like scallops and ostrich meat, but once he got past the appetizer round, he says he was in the zone.

Despite the challenges of cooking new foods during timed challenges against fellow chefs in their respective crafts, Mamba took home the win. Even though he beat the other three chefs, he said connecting with and cooking alongside chefs Kevin Culinary, Chantiel, and Dan Kardos was one of the best parts of the competition.

Following the joyous moments of victory, Mamba was presented with the $10,000 proceeds, which he planned to split and donate to two organizations: Freedom House Detroit and Burundi Kids.

Freedom House Detroit holds a special place in the hearts of Mamba and his wife. It was the stepping stone for their new life in America. The organization supports asylum seekers in Michigan, and when Mamba's wife, Nadia Nijimbere, arrived in the United States in 2013, it was her first home in America.

Shortly after arriving, and before Mamba could come to the U.S., Nijimbere learned she was pregnant with twins. Mamba was able to immigrate to the United States two years later and was finally able to meet his daughters for the first time and be reunited with his wife.

"This was not a choice for us to come to the United States," he said. "It was about survival. And after years of being here, of building a community space through Baobab Fare, Detroit Ni Nyumbani. That means and translates to Detroit Is Home, and it is so important to us that we give back to the people and the community that has given us so much love and support over the years."

After Mamba and Nijimbere were reunited, the two launched a series of pop-ups, serving dishes from Burundi and introducing East African cuisine and culture to Detroit. Their business developed a following and eventually led to their establishment in New Center in 2021. The couple has been dedicated to raising awareness and funds to support the work of Freedom House Detroit, aligned with their goal of giving back to a community that they say has given so much to them.

According to a release, Freedom House serves more than 50 people daily and is in need of repairs and renovations.

"Mamba and Nadia have been active leaders in the same community that helped Nadia when she was a resident at Freedom House Detroit. It's through that community that they found connections and resources to help them build one of the best restaurants in Detroit," said Elizabeth Orozco-Vasquez, CEO of Freedom House. "They are always cooking up ways to support Freedom House. So, when Mamba said he wanted to use their local restaurant's success and participation in Food Network's Chopped to raise funds for our kitchen, we were humbled but not surprised. This is the kind of generosity that Mamba and Nadia share with everyone they encounter. Mamba and Nadia know that at the heart of any great operation is a well-nourished soul and that nourishment starts in the kitchen!"

One of the dishes at Baobab Fare. Tim Brown/CBS News Detroit

For Mamba and his wife, building a kitchen for Freedom House and getting asylum seekers more resources is their next big goal.

"We're going to do a lot of events; I'm going to be more in the kitchen cooking food so we can raise more money and help Freedom House build that kitchen," Mamba said. "That is what we're doing; that is priority number one before anything because I feel like we wouldn't be here without Freedom House. People who live in Freedom House right now, they deserve the same chances that we had, and I feel like it's our responsibility to give them that chance."

For more information on how to donate or support Freedom House Detroit, click here .