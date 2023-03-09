Bears Announce Off-Season Work Dates

The schedule for Bears practices in the offseason is set, and it starts with a May 5 rookie minicamp and OTAs May 22.

Exact dates for the Bears offseason program were released Thursday by the team.

They'll conduct their rookie camp the weekend after the NFL Draft, on May 5 and 6 at Halas Hall. Teams have the option of holding it then or the following week.

Organized team activities will begin May 22 and will run over three straight weeks. The first week they'll practice May 22, 23 and 26. In the second week, they practice May 30, 31 and June 1. The final week practices will be June 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Bears minicamp will be held for the full squad June 13-15 at Halas Hall. There is only one minicamp this year. The Bears had two last year because they had a new coaching staff.

The regular-season and preseason schedules should be released in May with the start of training camp announced thereafter.

NFL teams that do not have new coaching staffs are allowed to begin conditioning and strength work starting April 17.

