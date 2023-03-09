Halle Berry, 56, Kisses Boyfriend Van Hunt In Sweet 53rd Birthday Tribute Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Halle Berry is sending love to her musician boyfriend, Van Hunt, as he celebrates his 53rd birthday! The 56-year-old John Wick actress took to Instagram to share two adorable snaps of her and Van cozying up on a couch. In the first photo, seen below, she touched her forehead to the side of his head while she giggled and rested her legs on his lap. The second pic showed them having a sweet birthday smooch.

“Happy Birthday, VanO! It’s amazing how you walked into my life and I can’t remember living without YOU!” she captioned the precious post. “Here’s to many more my love! @vanhunt.” Van was touched by the birthday tribute and replied with several emojis, such as a crying face, heart, fire, an “okay” hand signal, and lips, alongside, “thank u, baby”. The cuteness is real.

The Oscar-winning actress and singer-songwriter have been together for about four years, as they went public in Sept. 2020. “Halle and Van have been together almost six months and so far things couldn’t be better,” a person close to Halle revealed to HollywoodLife in Nov. 2020. “She’s very happy with him. She wasn’t looking for anything when they got together so it really took her by surprise, but in the best way. She seems to be very serious about him, they’re pretty inseparable. She’s working on a movie in Montreal right now and he’s there with her.”

In Oct. 2021, the actress confirmed that she and Van are wildly “in love” with each other. “Sometimes you have to wait for things in life. I waited patiently — well, maybe not patiently, but I waited,” she told Extra.

Van Hunt and Halle Berry hold hands (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Earlier that year, Van gushed about how wonderful it was being welcomed into Halle’s family and experiencing their birthday tradition as he turned 51 while chatting with Entertainment Tonight. “Their family has this ritual where, and I don’t think she would mind me saying it, they get together and have just a small acknowledgment of the day and so they, you know, they immersed me into that and welcomed me into that and it was just beautiful,” he recalled. “It was just thoughtful and considerate and sweet and that’s really the kind of person that she is, so, it was beautiful.”

He also said that his relationship with Halle has impacted his music in countless ways. “The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting,” he noted. “I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

Of course, the pair haven’t slowed down displaying affection for one another in interviews or online, as exemplified by Halle’s birthday post.