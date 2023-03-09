Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
World Baseball Classic returns, teams make stops in Southwest Florida

By Bailey Smith,

2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — After six years, the international tournament featuring the world’s greatest baseball players is returning.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic kicked off this week, running from March 7 to March 21. Southwest Florida is hosting some of the teams as they prepare for their first competitive games.

Team Puerto Rico has been practicing with the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park, and the two faced each other on Wednesday night at 6:05 pm.

Team Dominican Republic made their way to Hammond Stadium to practice with the Minnesota Twins. The two teams play Thursday at 1:05 pm.

Baseball experts are saying that Team DR has a loaded lineup, one that could win it all. All-Stars like Juan Soto, Jeremy Peña, Rafael Devers and Manny Machado will take the field, and seven-time All-Star Nelson Cruz is set to manage the squad.

Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco and pitcher Jhoan Duran, who are both Dominican but are not playing on this year’s national team, said they are excited to play against their home country this week.

“It’s really good; it’s really special,” said Polanco. “I’m excited to have those guys work out with us here, to have the Team Dominican Republic here.”

“I feel excited,” said Duran. “Because I see the best players that they have in my country.”

But of course, there’s still a little bit of competitiveness running through their blood as Team DR plays the Twins.

“I’m going with the twins on that one,” laughed Polanco. “Anytime I play against any team, I’m trying to win. I’m excited to play against them, but we’re going to beat them.”

For many guys getting to rep their home country on their jerseys this month, this is a dream come true.

“Our dream is to represent our country so to get the opportunity to do it is special,” said shortstop Jeremy Peña.

“It’s a big deal for us as Dominicans,” said manager and DH Nelson Cruz. “We understand as players how special it is to put the name of our country in front of us and we’re going to fight for it. I believe we have what it takes to win the whole thing.”

Team Dominican Republic plays against Team Venezuela in their first game of the World Baseball Classic in Miami on Saturday.

