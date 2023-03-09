Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
CBS 42

Gov. Ivey pushes for kindergarten requirement in Alabama

By Jen Cardone,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFakL_0lCXbrlH00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — First-grade readiness was a priority of Governor Kay Ivey’s State of the State last Tuesday night . Ivey is calling on state legislators to make kindergarten a mandatory part of the educational journey in Alabama, laying it out as “Strong Start, Strong Finish.”

Right now, kindergarten is not a requirement to enter the first grade in the state. This is something Jefferson County Elementary Curriculum Director Dr. Angela Watkins hopes will soon change.

“As a former kindergarten teacher myself it really just made my heart smile to hear her say that,” Watkins said. “This will just really push our students to the next level.”

Watkins said their curriculum teaches five-year-olds important skills like handwriting, practicing sounds, letters and giving speeches, which help to set them up for success beyond first grade.

Saban Center and State of Alabama announce partnership to create STEM hub

Representative Pebblin Warren has tried several times to introduce this bill, she said it never makes it past the senate.

“We’re not saying it’s mandatory, we’re saying it’s the first-grade readiness to make sure once the student gets to first grade they are ready to perform and they are on the same level as all the other students in their class,” Warren said. “Once a student gets to the third grade if they’re not performing up to par they’re going to have to repeat the third grade. Why wait until a student has to get to the third grade? We’re going to have to find ways of making sure that student has a solid foundation.”

Watkins said Jefferson County students without a kindergarten foundation are set back – so she and other leaders meet with their parents to emphasize the importance of these early years of education.

“They like what we’ve had to say, they really want their students to be successful and they usually go with our recommendation of staying in kindergarten,” Watkins said. “If we can get this started and going, we definitely stand behind it.”

Typically, Jefferson County will have an open house in April to kick off signups for kindergarten. Participants must be five years old to attend.

In Shelby County, spokesperson Cindy Warner said they serve over 1,400 kindergarten students, but just over 1,600 enter the first grade after attending programs run by churches or other preschool providers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
DeSantis keynote speaker at Alabama annual Republican Party state dinner
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
School meals could change. Here’s how Alabama parents can have a say.
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Alabama lawmakers outline ARPA spending plan at start of special session
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lawsuit rules against Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Saban Center and State of Alabama announce partnership to create STEM hub
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama on morning of CEO’s congressional testimony
Piedmont, AL1 day ago
Gardendale’s train impact following 2021 safety-hazard blockage
Gardendale, AL13 hours ago
City of Hoover approves funding for several major projects
Hoover, AL2 days ago
Remembering the deadliest mass shooting in Alabama history
Samson, AL13 hours ago
Fugitive Raven Yates Apprended in Alabama
Mobile, AL2 days ago
1 dead after Birmingham crash
Birmingham, AL19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy