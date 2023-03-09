Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

FGCU women’s basketball advances to 11th consecutive ASUN Tournament Championship game

By Jaron May,

2 days ago
FGCU Women's Basketball Via Twitter: @FGCU_WBB

FORT MYERS, Fla. — FGCU Women’s Basketball defeated Austin Peay 51-34 in the ASUN Tournament Semifinals at Alico Arena Wednesday night.

With the win, FGCU advances to its 11th straight ASUN Tournament Championship game!

The Eagles have won the ASUN Tournament five straight years and eight times in the last 11 years.

TK Morehouse, this year’s ASUN Player of the Year, led all scorers tonight with 14.

No. 1 seeded FGCU will play No. 2 seed Liberty in the championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena. Liberty is the only team in the ASUN to beat FGCU this year. It was a 88-78 loss in overtime at Liberty on January 21.

FGCU defeated Liberty in the 2019 and 2021 ASUN Championship.

Only 34 points allowed tonight is the Eagle’s third-best defensive performance this season.

