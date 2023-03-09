Program launched to help people become Sacramento Fire Department paramedic

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department launched a program to help people become paramedics.

Those accepted into the Emergency Medical Services Trainee program will have to take classes, train and do paid work over the course of 12 to 48 months.

“The EMS Trainee classification aims to train, certify, and hire community members as Paramedics with the SFD through a paid EMS Internship Program,” the city said.

Applicants will be in the program for varied amounts of time depending on their level of experience — though no prior experience is needed — and college readiness. It could also affect where they are placed in the program.

According to the city, there are two internship tiers: an EMT internship and a paramedic internship. Each tier will take about a year, possibly more, and those in the program will need to complete each tier until they get their paramedic license.

The program expects trainees to commit between 20 to 30 hours of academic coursework and 20 hours of paid work experience per week. Tuition assistance is available.

The deadline to apply is March 19.

There will be a 12-month probationary period upon completion of the program, and there will be a requirement to work with the Sacramento Fire Department for a minimum of 60 months.

