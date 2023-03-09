Beloit Turner gearing up for sectional semifinal showdown with Edgewood

BELOIT—A long playoff run always puts some amount of pressure on a team.

Opposing teams are finding a different form of pressure from the Beloit Turner boys basketball team; an intense defensive one that has helped spur the Trojans to a WIAA Division 3 regional championship.

Second-seeded Turner will need all of that intensity come Thursday night, when it will take on No. 1 Edgewood at 5:30 p.m. at Janesville Craig High School for the sectional semifinal.

The Trojans (23-3) had a comfortable 69-47 win in the regional semifinals before holding off a second-half surge to beat Platteville 69-63 on Saturday.

“Both games we had really good first halves,” head coach Ken Watkins said. “We were getting steals and were able to get out and run a little bit. We scored in bunches, and it all started with our defensive pressure.”

The Trojans’ defense has proven to be quite dangerous, and the amount of tough shots and turnovers they force make each possession a nightmare for opposing teams.

Watkins credits his kids’ athletic abilities with making the squad well-rounded.

“You’re not going 23-3 if you don’t have the talent,” he said. “We’ve got talented players that work really hard. And they are all also really unselfish. It’s a case of the guys not caring who gets credit for the scoring as long as we get the win.”

Senior Brent Hoppe is a player that fits that mold perfectly: his scoring average isn’t anything special (5.0) but he is second on the team in rebounds with about 5.9, and he is a big factor in their defensive pressure.

“He’s done that for us since his sophomore year,” Watkins said. “Just a guy that really takes charge and gets a lot of rebounds. He usually guards the other team’s best forward or post player. He is one of those guys that moves the ball for us and does some of the dirty work.”

The Trojans have a bundle of top scorers. Senior Will Lauterbach paces Turner’s scorers with 14.7 points per game average followed by junior Tyshawn-Teague Johnson (14.3), senior Konner Giddley (11.5) and junior Zay Howard (9.9).

Howard broke the school’s single-season assist record in Saturday’s win over Platteville. He sits at 161, breaking the old mark of 159 set by D.J. Wash during the 2018-19 season.

Howard also is the single-game assist record holder at Turner. His 14 assists in a game against Lake Mills on Feb. 7 had tied the record Tim Blum set on Dec. 27, 1991 against Deerfield. On Feb. 15, Howard set the new mark of 15 against Edgerton.

“Zay is playing as well as anybody right now,” Watkins said. “He’s continuing to push the pace. He’s really been a matchup nightmare for teams because, even when they scored, he was right back up the floor himself with a bucket or kicking it ahead to somebody.”

Edgewood comes into the contest at 17-9 overall, and they won the Badger West Conference with an 11-3 record.

The Crusaders took down Lodi 60-44 in the regional semifinals and edged New Glarus 63-62 to become regional champions.

“Edgewood is big and athletic,” Watkins said. “And they’ve got two really good wings that are hard to guard. They are strong rebounders, and they are hard to match up against because they can beat you inside and outside.”

6-foot-4 senior Lucas Shulla Cose leads the Crusaders with 14.1 points per game while 6-foot-3 senior Al Deang is second in points (12.8) and first in rebounds (8.7).

“Al is a really athletic player who is good at getting to the basket,” Watkins said. “He has really quick hands too. Lucas can get to the basket, post you up and hit the mid-range.”

The winner will go onto the sectional finals hosted at Edgewood High School in Madison on Saturday night, and they will face the victor of second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran (23-3) vs. No. 1 Columbus (19-5).