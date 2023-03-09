Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Expected To Draw Interest From 3 Teams

Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers has come to a close. He will be playing for a new team next season.

Luckily for him, there are many quarterback-needy teams this offseason. A few in particular are starting to emerge as potential suitors for the former 49ers quarterback.

The Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders are the three teams that will likely have interest in Garoppolo, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Garoppolo, 31, has his limitations for sure. But his experience and ability to rally a team can't be denied. Many of his San Francisco teammates were still in his corner last season, despite Kyle Shanahan's decision to turn things over to Trey Lance.

Following Lance's injury, Garoppolo got the nod again. In 10 games, he went 7-3 and finished with 2,437 yards and 16 touchdowns with four picks.

Unfortunately, Garoppolo's troubling injury history caught up with him late in the season, which then opened the door for Brock Purdy.

Garoppolo's injury history and limitations in the passing game are concerns. However, for teams needing a bridge quarterback that's a veteran player, the former 49ers is the right move.

Where will Garoppolo end up next season?