Springfield, MA
WWLP

Springfield College honors outstanding community members

By Nick Aresco,

2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College presented four outstanding community members for their work in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

22nd Annual WMAS Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital wrapped up Wednesday evening

This evening’s event honored a faculty member, a student, and two local community members for their dedication to leadership and promotion. The awards were presented as part of the College’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture.

Marty Dobrow, a Professor of Communications at Springfield College told 22News, “Each year we try to have a lecture that advances the spirit that Dr. King lived his life by. We regard him as a great patriot who tried to hold America to its idealistic promises of ‘we the people’.”

The guest speaker for the MLK lecture was Barbara Arnwine, president and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition in Washington, D.C. She focused her lecture on current justice battles for voting rights, the preservation of our democracy, climate change, and women’s reproductive rights.

