Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

Wet weather on the way will be put to good use at the San Diego airport

By Sarah Alegre,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3mFT_0lCXXMC400

SAN DIEGO – Thousands of gallons of stormwater runoff was captured by the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority last year. Now, all that water from recent storms and wet weather on the way is being reused for sustainability efforts, instead of running off into the San Diego Bay.

According to the San Diego International Airport, 800,000 gallons of storm water in 2022 was captured and reused for a bigger and better purpose. To give an idea of how much was collected, it’s enough to fill more than an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

The water is being repurposed to heat and cool buildings at the San Diego International Airport. These efforts reduced the amount of potable water used for indoor temperature control.

The Stormwater Reuse Treatment System captures stormwater from the top of the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza and stores it in underground pipes with about 100,000 gallons of capacity, shared Cara Nager, the manager of Airport Planning and Environmental Affairs.

The captured water is then treated through a series of filters and ultraviolet light, then pumped to a central utility plant for use in the cooling towers that heat, ventilate and air condition SAN’s terminals and jet bridges.

Gov. Newsom cancels Walgreens multi-million dollar contract renewal

It’s not just Terminal 2, amid Terminal 1 construction comes as a 1.5-million-gallon cistern being built on the south side of the airport campus with an expected completion date in 2024. The captured water will be reused in the cooling towers and also to flush toilets in the New Terminal 1.

“We’ll be capturing a lot more water that hits our airfields and different parts of the airport, so we’ll be using that water to also cool and heat our terminals as well as flush the toilets in terminal one,” Nager said.

A wet start to 2023, bringing positive change to the heart of San Diego, stormwater not gone to waste, but repurposed for passengers before they take to the sky.

“The main takeaway is really to look for ways to capture, reuse and conserve water wherever we can here at the airport. With how much rain we’re getting we’re able to capture that stormwater and be environmental stewards here at the airport,” Nager explained to FOX 5.

The Airport Authority’s Storm Water Management Plan outlines the organization’s efforts to help prevent, eliminate and reduce the discharge of polluted stormwater into the San Diego Bay.

SAN said the Airport Authority’s Stormwater Reuse Treatment System has captured, treated and
reused more than 5 million gallons of stormwater since the program started in 2018.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Trespassers Keep Breaking In to an Iconic Spot on San Diego's Waterfront
San Diego, CA21 hours ago
This is why you may hear loud booms in San Diego this month
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
How the recent storms impacted San Diego’s water supply in reservoirs
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Margaritaville Hotel coming to San Diego this summer
San Diego, CA13 hours ago
Hundreds of Parking Spots Near Balboa Park Scrapped Amid San Diego's Climate Action Push
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego firefighters rescue residents trapped in San Bernardino mountain snow
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Lone Original Tommy’s in San Diego to close
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Where to find a Narcan vending machine in San Diego
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
Five great places for on-the-go breakfast in San Diego
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
Urban Corps of San Diego County builds their first 'Tiny Home'
Escondido, CA1 day ago
Xylazine or ‘Tranq’ is a new drug threat in West Coast cities, including San Diego
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Street repair projects launched in several San Diego neighborhoods
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Slice of heaven: San Diego-area shop has best pie in CA, according to Yelp
San Diego, CA17 hours ago
San Diego company helps to connect patients with care in Mexico safely
San Diego, CA8 hours ago
After Series Of Delays, Texas-Based Mooyah Burgers Finally Unveils First San Diego Location
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Sea lions at La Jolla Cove: What to know before visiting
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego firefighters raise money for burn victims in ‘Fill the Boot’ drive
San Diego, CA1 day ago
VIDEO: Man fights fire with garden hose
San Diego, CA21 hours ago
$1 million California Lottery winner strikes gold at South Bay supermarket
San Diego, CA1 day ago
New state bill from San Diego lawmaker will increase penalties for fentanyl dealers
San Diego, CA13 hours ago
San Diego's Valley Farm Market Planning New Grocery Store & Eatery For Del Mar
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Top weekend events in San Diego for March 9-12: Cherry Blossom Festival, film festivals and more
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego officials look to redevelop Mission Bay
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Chula Vista father receives free $100,000 home remodel from Rebuilding Together San Diego
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
END OF PANDEMIC FOOD AID MEANS 7.7 MILLION FEWER MEALS PER MONTH IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY
El Cajon, CA3 days ago
From the brink of extinction, the California condor is making a comeback
Bakersfield, CA13 hours ago
San Diego Humane Society delivers food to animal sanctuary in San Bernardino Mountains
San Diego, CA3 days ago
8 Essential San Diego Restaurants Everyone Should Try
San Diego, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy