Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
TheDailyBeast

Alex Murdaugh Sports Shaved Head in Newly Released Mugshot

By Matt Young,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vny6C_0lCXWn5200
South Carolina Dept of Corrections

Alex Murdaugh sports a freshly shaved head in his new mugshot released Wednesday by the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The photo was snapped just days after he was convicted for the brutal double murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. The CDOC said the new photo was taken because “the quality of the initial one wasn’t as good as it should have been.” Murdaugh was captured with a fresh buzzcut and a white shirt underneath his yellow prison uniform. He is currently at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center, where all male inmates are sent after sentencing and where he will spend 45 days undergoing “medical tests, mental health, and education assessments” before heading to one of the state’s “maximum-security prisons, like all new inmates serving life sentences,” a South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson previously told The Daily Beast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 11-year-old boy who ran away from home
North Charleston, SC10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lowcountry couple nabs $500K from scratch-off ticket
Charleston, SC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy