Decatur woman killed, child hurt in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a 4- year-old was hurt and a 20-year-old woman has died after a shooting.

It happened on the 1300 block N. Woodford St. near Grand Ave. around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said when officers got there, they found the victims and they were taken to the hospital.

Police said the child is expected to be okay; they are still receiving treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time, police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.