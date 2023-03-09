Open in App
Decatur, IL
WCIA

Decatur woman killed, child hurt in shooting

By Noah NelsonMarley Capper,

2 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a 4- year-old was hurt and a 20-year-old woman has died after a shooting.

It happened on the 1300 block N. Woodford St. near Grand Ave. around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said when officers got there, they found the victims and they were taken to the hospital.

Arrest made in connection with dead dog found near Forsyth

Police said the child is expected to be okay; they are still receiving treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time, police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

