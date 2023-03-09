Open in App
Frederick, MD
DC News Now

Red Cross helps displaced family after Frederick tanker explosion

By Mikayla Newton,

2 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — It has been four days since Saturday’s deadly tanker explosion. The American Red Cross stepped in to help the family displaced, but they can only help for so long.

The deadly tanker explosion left a community devastated and a family without a place to live.

The family has since been living in a nearby hotel after being helped by the Frederick chapter of the American Red Cross, but that timeline has come to an end.

Curt Luthye, the Executive Director of the Montgomery, Howard, and Frederick Counties chapter of the American Red Cross says the Red Cross operates depending on the size of the disaster.

“In this particular case, when there was a home that was affected and a family that was displaced, we dispatch what we call the disaster action team. That’s a group of volunteers that are local to Frederick and they have a Red Cross branded vehicle that they will take on scene and first responders will allow them to gain access to the site and interact with the family,” said Luthye.

Crews begin clean up on tanker explosion in Frederick on Route 15

“We operate on the generosity of the American people. It might be a foundation, or a family who wants to do something to help, so we take that money that’s either given for where it’s needed most or specifically for disaster response and recovery and we utilize those funds,” said Luthye.

Sometimes there’s not enough donations to help families for a longer period of time.

“In a larger disaster like a hurricane, that might stretch to like a Red Cross shelter or Red Cross interfacing with FEMA or other partner agencies, so depending on the size and the scope of the disaster, our interactions might be long game,” said Luthye.

The family displaced is currently working with their insurance company so they can figure out what to do in terms of permanent housing.

