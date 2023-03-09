Shawn Kemp arrested for alleged involvement in drive-by shooting

Shawn Kemp has been arrested and booked into jail for allegedly being involved in a drive-by shooting.

The Tacoma Police Department in Washington announced Wednesday night that a 53-year-old man had been booked following an altercation involving a gun.

“At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-yr-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting,” the tweet said.

Kemp has been booked into Pierce County Jail, which is where Tacoma is located — south of Seattle — on one count of drive-by shooting.

Drive-by shooting is a Class B felony in Washington.

Kemp was a six-time NBA All-Star. He played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989-1997 and teamed with Gary Payton to help the team reach the NBA Finals in 1996.

The “Reign Man” averaged a double-double for six straight seasons in Seattle. He was known for being a strong and athletic player who delivered powerful dunks. In October 2020, he opened a cannabis dispensary in Seattle.

