Open in App
Tacoma, WA
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Shawn Kemp arrested for alleged involvement in drive-by shooting

By Larry Brown,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NSDW_0lCXVQh000

Shawn Kemp in 2012. Photo Credit: Bryan Horowitz/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0

Shawn Kemp has been arrested and booked into jail for allegedly being involved in a drive-by shooting.

The Tacoma Police Department in Washington announced Wednesday night that a 53-year-old man had been booked following an altercation involving a gun.

“At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-yr-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting,” the tweet said.

Kemp has been booked into Pierce County Jail, which is where Tacoma is located — south of Seattle — on one count of drive-by shooting.

Drive-by shooting is a Class B felony in Washington.

Kemp was a six-time NBA All-Star. He played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989-1997 and teamed with Gary Payton to help the team reach the NBA Finals in 1996.

The “Reign Man” averaged a double-double for six straight seasons in Seattle. He was known for being a strong and athletic player who delivered powerful dunks. In October 2020, he opened a cannabis dispensary in Seattle.

The post Shawn Kemp arrested for alleged involvement in drive-by shooting appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Police Department Announced Shawn Kemp Will Not Be Charged With A Crime After His Shooting Incident
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Former CAV Shawn Kemp Arrested Following A Drive-By Shooting
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Shawn Kemp Arrested For Drive-By Shooting In Washington State
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Sonics player Shawn Kemp booked into Pierce County Jail on investigation of drive-by shooting
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp booked for alleged drive-by shooting
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Woman arrested in connection to fatal south Seattle shooting
Seattle, WA13 hours ago
Tacoma police arrest 23-year-old woman in connection to November murder
Tacoma, WA21 hours ago
Deputies arrest alleged repeat car thief in Spanaway
Spanaway, WA18 hours ago
Driver of stolen Kia that crashed in Renton with 5 youths inside arrested
Renton, WA2 days ago
Man shot in head in parking lot of Renton Fred Meyer
Renton, WA2 days ago
Snohomish deputies arrest man for DUI after finding him slumped over wheel in intersection
Snohomish, WA19 hours ago
Police investigate reported Broadway axe attack
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Police investigating fatal shooting at Lakewood Towne Center
Lakewood, WA1 day ago
Seattle police arrest DUI suspect, recover drugs, cash and stolen guns
Seattle, WA3 days ago
911 | Body found on Belmont, Central Cafe and Juice Bar trashed in early morning break-in
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Tacoma police seize guns, large quantities of drugs while responding to shots fired call
Tacoma, WA4 days ago
Human Remains Tangled In Fishing Line Identified 44 Years After Discovery
Everett, WA4 days ago
This Shop Serves The Best Donuts In Washington
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Man and woman shot at in their car while trying to escape robbers in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA5 days ago
Kent police asking public for help to ID kidnapping suspect
Kent, WA1 day ago
3 teens in critical condition after crashing stolen Kia, running red light
Renton, WA2 days ago
Community mourns the death of 17-year-old Rainier High School senior
Rainier, WA3 days ago
SEA Crab House to Open A New Location
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Rainier High School senior, cheerleader identified as 17-year-old killed in DUI crash
Rainier, WA4 days ago
Police searching for two suspects in Lynnwood armed robbery of 76th Smoke Shop
Lynnwood, WA5 days ago
Drug Bust By Elma Police
Elma, WA3 days ago
Timeline: Wind, rain and snow move into western Washington Thursday into Friday
Seattle, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy