Mavs' Luka Doncic (thigh) to have MRI after early exit vs. Pels

By Andrew Lopez,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3f1g_0lCXVNI300

NEW ORLEANS -- Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic said he will undergo an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday night's 113-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in the third quarter because of a left thigh strain.

Doncic was favoring the leg throughout the start of the second half and checked out for good with 2:29 remaining in the third quarter after a Mavericks timeout. As players and coaches huddled up around the bench, Doncic walked directly to the locker room and was ruled out shortly after.

Asked following the game how he was feeling, Doncic replied "not good." He was favoring the leg slightly as he walked in for his postgame media session with reporters, and said more would be known about the injury after he undergoes imaging on Thursday.

Doncic, who had 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists when he departed, has been dealing with soreness in his left thigh for some time and spoke about it Saturday following the Mavs' game against the Phoenix Suns . During that game, Doncic spent his normal rest time early in the second quarter in the Mavericks locker room getting some stretching in with team manual therapist Casey Spangler.

Doncic played against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, making Wednesday's game at New Orleans his first back-to-back since Dec. 5-6. He appeared to be favoring the injury once again, and was 4-of-14 overall and 1-of-5 from deep against the Pelicans.

He attempted just two shots during the third quarter before checking out. Doncic missed all five of his shot attempts in the second quarter -- the most attempts he has had without a make in any quarter all season.

Also worrisome for Doncic: He picked up his 15th technical foul with 4:51 to play in the first quarter. A 16th technical would trigger an automatic one-game suspension.

