‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: Could Lala Kent Sense Raquel Was Untrustworthy? – ‘I Would Never Trust You Around My Man’

When news of the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix broke on March 3, the cast rallied around Ariana. While season 10 is in the midst of airing on Bravo, several moments in the March 8 episode ominously foreshadow what’s to come. Ariana broke off her nine-year relationship with Sandoval after discovering explicit tests and videos between him and Raquel on his phone. Now, in the teaser for the Vanderpump Rules March 15 episode, it appears that Lala Kent sensed Raquel’s untrustworthiness.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent | Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode 5 features both Kristina Kelly and Lala Kent’s suspicions of Raquel

In the newest episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, several of the women take a trip to Las Vegas. Katie Maloney, Kristina Kelly, Lala, Raquel, and Ariana all head to Sin City, but Katie decided not to invite Scheana Shay on the trip. As Katie packs, she explains the latest drama involving Tom Schwartz and Raquel. Katie credits Scheana with planting the idea of making out with Schwartz in Raquel’s head, but Kristina immediately raises an eyebrow.

Speaking to producers, Kristina says, “I feel like I’m the only one who is not falling for Raquel’s sweet, innocent act. People walk around treating her like a baby, but that’s an insult to babies.”

After the women arrive in Vegas, Ariana leaves unexpectedly due to the failing health of her dog. The rest of the group heads out to dinner, where they meet Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Oliver, waiting tables. He immediately sparks Lala’s interest, but as soon as she mentions it out loud, Raquel suddenly decides she’s interested in him as well.

Raquel approaches Lala at the club, essentially asking for her permission to hook up with Oliver, which Lala shrugs off. However, this clearly sparks some suspicion from Lala.

Lala calls Raquel out on her shady behavior

Vanderpump Rules Episode 5 ends with Raquel and Oliver making out on the dance floor, but the trailer for next week’s episode shows Lala voicing her opinion about Raquel’s behavior.

As the women lounge in bed at the hotel, Lala tells Raquel, “I will say this. With you drinking? I would never trust you around my man.”

Instead of defending herself, Raquel’s response seems even more diabolical considering the latest news of her affair with Sandoval.

“Well, thank God you don’t have a man to like, f****** have around,” Raquel shot back.

Whether or not Lala’s suspicions have to do with Raquel and Sandoval’s affair, the situation certainly paints Raquel in a terrible light. Her lack of remorse for possibly breaking up a relationship feels pretty gross, considering she slept with one of her friend’s boyfriends behind their back.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Lala and Raquel have never been on great terms

Even before the recent news of Raquel’s affair, Lala and Raquel hit several bumps in the road. The pair were at odds several times during Raquel’s relationship with James, with Raquel feeling insecure about Lala and James’ past. (And to be fair, with good reason – Lala recently confessed to sleeping with James while he dated Raquel.)

However, considering how close Lala and Ariana are, Lala definitely has it out for Raquel. The Utah native has posted on social media several times referencing the Scandoval. Raquel better be prepared for some serious anger at the reunion because Lala is out for blood.

Check out new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Wednesday nights on Bravo.