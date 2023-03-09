Trey Lipscomb records first hit in spring training with Nationals

Former Vol Trey Lispcomb debuted with Washington in spring training on Tuesday.

He served as a pinch hitter in the Nationals’, 5-3, win versus Miami on Tuesday. Lipscomb walked in his only at-bat.

The former Vol made his second spring training appearance Wednesday in Washington’s, 2-1, loss versus Detroit. Lipscomb went 1-for-2 in the contest, recording his first hit during spring training.

Lipscomb was selected by Washington in the third round (No. 84 overall) in the 2022 MLB draft.

He appeared in 66 games for the Vols in 2022. Lipscomb totaled 22 home runs, 84 RBIs, 68 runs, 89 hits, 19 doubles, three triples, 26 walks and four stolen bases at Tennessee during the 2022 campaign.