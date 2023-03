wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: ‘Scream VI’ mesmerizes the genre with an eye-watering Rotten Tomatoes score as Sam Raimi hints at the possibility of a long-awaited sequel By Taylor Mansfield, 2 days ago

By Taylor Mansfield, 2 days ago

Happy Hump Day, Screamers! For some of you lucky lobsters, the time has finally arrived and Scream VI has officially landed in theaters! For the ...