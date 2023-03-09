Open in App
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman wanted for allegedly abandoning her kids in Texas arrested in Mobile: Police

By Brett Greenberg,

2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a woman Wednesday who was wanted for allegedly abandoning her children in Texas in September 2022 , according to a Facebook Post from the Roman Forest Police Department .

Raven Yates was found and arrested at a Mobile apartment complex on Wednesday, March 8 at around 4:30 p.m.. She is being held at the Mobile Police Department and is awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County in Texas.

Man charged with murder in connection to September 2022 Bank Nightlife shooting: Mobile Police

According to police, Yates left her 12-year-old daughter and three-year-old son home alone from Sept. 8, 2022 until they were discovered by the 12-year-old’s father on Nov. 14, 2022. In February 2023, Roman Forest Police said Yates could be in Mobile .

At the time, RFPD said “the two children are not registered in school” and have spent “much of the time without access to food or medical supplies.”

Police said the father “immediately flew in from California where he had been working at the time” after he was told Yates could be in Mobile. The father realized the two children were home alone because he had been “asked by his daughter to send food regularly.”

Following an investigation, a warrant for Yates’ arrest was issued on Dec. 8, 2022 for two counts of abandon/endanger child without intent to return.

According to police, Yates has been “actively making social media posts about the situation” since the RFPD released details about this case.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force “followed a tip to an apartment complex in Mobile Alabama the apartment manager confirmed Yates was staying with a male in the complex.”

Yates was also arrested in Mobile in June 2018 for attacking a repo driver with a box cutter .

