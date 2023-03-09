Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

All-Star Pérez with different pitch, sings Venezuelan anthem

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKOPy_0lCXSfA400

This was a different kind of pitch for All-Star pitcher Martín Pérez, who is playing for his native Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

Pérez sang the Venezuelan national anthem before the team played an exhibition game Wednesday night against the Houston Astros.

The Texas Rangers left-hander passionately sang "Gloria al Bravo Pueblo” while standing behind home plate before the game. Holding his cap over his heart, his voice was strong throughout the song that took about 1 minute, 40 seconds to sing. Many fans dressed in the maroon and yellow of Venezuela sang along with him.

When done singing, and with the microphone still in his left hand, Pérez pumped that fist toward the Venezuelan team lined up in front of the first base dugout. That group included second baseman Jose Altuve, who was playing for his native country against his MLB team. Altuve is going into his 13th season with the Astros.

Pérez then raised both arms to acknowledge the crowd before tipping his cap with his right hand toward the Houston players on the other side.

The lefty, who also played for Venezuela in the 2017 WBC, returned to the Rangers last season. He was 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA in 32 starts and was an All-Star for the first time.

Venezuela begins WBC pool play Saturday in Miami.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Another Correa Ready To Contribute For Astros
Houston, TX2 days ago
Astros Injury Updates: Houston's Yordan Álvarez, Michael Brantley Inch Closer to Returning
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Red Sox Slugger Hits Clutch Home Run In World Baseball Classic Win
Boston, MA21 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN22 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL1 day ago
Padres notes: Fernando Tatis Jr. not making the usual noise; Nabil Crismatt an ace; Joe Musgrove's timetable
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Colts QB questions continue to swirl as free agency looms
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
How to Watch Phillies and Orioles Spring Training, TV Channel, Streams, and Lineup
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Yankees, Phillies lineups Saturday | Domingo German on mound (3/11/23)
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Dodgers Spring Training: Miguel Vargas Relished Opportunity To Swing In Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Longtime major leaguer Jesus Alou dies at 80
Boston, MA16 hours ago
Bud Grant, stoic Hall of Fame coach who took Minnesota Vikings to 4 Super Bowls, dies at 95, team announces
Minneapolis, MN57 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy