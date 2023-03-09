KJP Claims Fentanyl Is At “Historic Lows”

The Biden Administration is at it again- lying to the American people. Biden’s team has been known to twist words, bend the truth, distract with shiny objects, but lying to the American people is the most insulting.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made it abundantly clear the White House is out of touch with the fentanyl crisis as she states the drug problem is at “historic lows.”

Fox Correspondent Peter Doocy asked KJP during Tuesday’s press briefing about the recent kidnapping of Americans who crossed the border into Mexico. He specifically wanted to know why the president is “so comfortable with cartels operating so close to the U.S.”

KJP stated,

“Because of the work that this president has done, because of what we’ve done specifically on fentanyl at the border, it’s at historic lows — historic levels that we have been able to record a number of personnel working to secure the border because of what we’ve been able to do, seizing that fentanyl. We’ve done it in a historic way. That’s because of what this president has done.”

The press secretary’s response was immediately criticized, as it should be. The following are just a few facts from recent reports that prove KJP is far from accurate.

The CDC reported that over 110,000 Americans died from a fentanyl overdose in 2022 . The number of pills remain at ‘record highs.’

In an interview, Anne Milgram head of the Drug Enforcement Administration stated Mexican cartels are “killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we’ve never seen before.”

The DEA Rocky Mountain Division have stated they seized over 5.8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022.

And just last month, the DEA Washington announced the seizure of over 8 million deadly doses of Fentanyl in 2022. This amount of fentanyl is enough to potentially kill more than 50% of the population.

Either KJP and the Biden team are unaware of these very public records or are turning the other way. Regardless, this is a crisis in the country that shouldn’t be diminished-especially by the leaders of the nation.

