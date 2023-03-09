Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

WMAS Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital ended with record breaking donations

By Nick Aresco,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tx1vd_0lCXQVDG00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22nd Annual WMAS Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital wrapped up Wednesday evening and it saw record proceeds.

Holyoke Community College hosts health careers open house

A total of $302,674 was raised this year, which beats last year’s $226,561. The “big reveal” of the final numbers was held at the basketball hall of fame. All money raised during this two-day radiothon goes directly to Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield in support of children’s health programs and services.

Charlotte Boney, the Pediatrician in Chief at Baystate Children’s Hospital told 22News, “This is exciting, it’s how we care for kids and families. It’s how we deliver state-of-the-art care in great facilities and child-friendly environments.”

“We rely on the generosity of donors to help support Baystate Children’s Hospital, the only accredited, full-service children’s hospital in western Massachusetts,” adds Scott Berg, vice president of Philanthropy, Baystate Health, and executive director, of Baystate Health Foundation. “The stories you heard on-air during the Radiothon represent the real impact the hospital has on young patients and highlights the importance of all donations staying local to support children right here in our community.”

Baystate Children’s Hospital is one of 170 fundraising Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the country.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
“Get Boosted” clinics in Springfield offering $75 gift cards
Springfield, MA18 hours ago
Stop & Shop donates $15K to local school to assist with food insecurity in Holyoke
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Willie Ross School for the Deaf hosts Legislative Breakfast
Longmeadow, MA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pittsfield to host free monthly wellness clinics
Pittsfield, MA23 hours ago
Children of Westfield Boys and Girls Club collect food for local pantry
Westfield, MA19 hours ago
Westover ARB honored for customer service and mission support
Chicopee, MA19 hours ago
I Found Light Against All Odds supports local at-risk youth with fundraising event in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Springfield offering lifeguard training course
Springfield, MA20 hours ago
City of Chicopee raises Irish flag ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Chicopee, MA19 hours ago
Car seat safety event in Wilbraham Sunday
Wilbraham, MA4 hours ago
Donate blood to help sickle cell patients
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Safety and security reviewed ahead of Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Holyoke, MA15 hours ago
Springfield students putting final touches on St. Patrick’s Parade float
Springfield, MA1 day ago
John Boyle O’Reilly Club kicks off Saint Patrick’s Day
Springfield, MA12 hours ago
Fentanyl Concerns: Fentanyl leading cause of death among adults ages 18 to 45
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Healey visits Just Roots in Greenfield, announces new role for rural affairs
Greenfield, MA1 day ago
Stavros files complaint, claims Northeast Health Group is pressuring residents to leave
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
Local Farmer Awards sees expansion with gift from new funder
Agawam, MA1 day ago
Car fire on Beauchamp Street in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Western Massachusetts Labor Federation holds event to voice concerns to lawmakers
Chicopee, MA21 hours ago
Governor Maura Healey Keynote at Springfield Regional Chamber’s Outlook
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Governor Healey announced the creation of Director of Rural Affairs in Deerfield
Deerfield, MA1 day ago
One dead after shooting on Cadwell Drive in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 hour ago
Recently opened restaurants in the Springfield area
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Recreational and medical marijuana retail shop approved in Enfield
Enfield, CT20 hours ago
Massachusetts postal worker sentenced for stealing packages
Fitchburg, MA22 hours ago
Frederick Pinney sentenced for 2014 murder of TayClair Moore in Springfield
Springfield, MA20 hours ago
Police provide another update on “Granby Girl” case
Granby, MA18 hours ago
Madness & Mystery featured at Springfield Symphony Orchestra
Springfield, MA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy