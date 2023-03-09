Proposed bill would put Georgia State Patrol post in Buckhead

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — State lawmakers are defending their decision to include $1.25 million within the Fiscal Year 2024 budget to open a Georgia State Patrol post in Buckhead.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Jon Burns, a Republican from Newington, held a news conference, making it clear that the new satellite post would serve taxpayers throughout the city.

“We had good contact and outreach and discussed this with the Governor (Brian Kemp) and Lieutenant Governor (Burt Jones) and with (Atlanta) City Hall, " he told Channel 2 Action News. “We wanted to make sure everyone was onboard.”

Burns said the idea is to lease a building in Buckhead that would house up to 20 state troopers who would be able to provide assistance to the Atlanta Police Department.

“It cuts down response time from other posts in the area around the city and around the region,” he added.

A spokesperson for the city of Atlanta sent the following statement to Channel 2:

“The safety and welfare of Metro Atlanta is a group project and the Georgia State Patrol is a valued public safety partner in that work. This decision by our State’s leaders will facilitate even greater collaboration with the Atlanta Police Department, enhancing safety across our city.”

The announcement comes nearly a week after state lawmakers killed a bill that could’ve paved the way for Buckhead to become its own city.

“I think this announcement is a joke,” said Bill White, CEO of the Buckhead City Committee. " It’s putting a Band-Aid on something that clearly needs surgery.”

“What I do know is that this is the direct knee-jerk reaction to 4,000 Buckhead mothers, businesswomen and families calling the Governor (Kemp) and telling him how upset they are that he killed our vote in the Senate,” he added.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Burns responded to the criticism.

“It’s not a knee-jerk reaction to anything that’s been said or done in this building or any pressures,” he said. “It’s the right thing.”

Governor Kemp and Lt. Gov. Jones also voiced their support for the plan.

“On all levels in Georgia, we’re demonstrating we will not tolerate crime or street gangs,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Through strong partnerships with both state and local leaders, we’re bringing the fight to those who threaten our communities. This newest post will be the latest example of those partnerships at work, and I’m thankful for both the House and Senate’s shared dedication to this effort.”

“Addressing crime and working with law enforcement to tackle the issue head-on is a top priority I will not waiver on,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “Funding for this new satellite post will increase resources for an area in the state where citizens have been seeking a larger law enforcement presence. By working together, the city, county and state can increase public safety for citizens while supporting existing efforts and initiatives.”

Some residents in Buckhead area support the plan, while others say that the money should be spent on low-income neighborhoods, where drugs and gangs are more prevalent.

Once approved by the House, The FY 2024 Budget will move onto the Senate for consideration before reaching Governor Kemp’s desk.

The FY 2024 Budget will fund state government from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.